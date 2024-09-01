1 Sale, 5 Outfits: Banana Republic Factory 50% – 70% off + additional 25% off

Has BR Factory quickly become one of the best style-to-cost-ratio brands in men’s style? No they don’t have quite the feel and finish as regular Banana Republic, but as long as you dodge the odd cheap-material piece (like a fully synthetic suit…) there’s some solid finds in their catalog. And while they might “always” be on sale for 30% – 40% off, when they run a big event like this (minimum 62.5% off (100 x .5 x .75) ) there are some serious bargains.

Here’s how to put some of it together, as we’ve mined this big sale for the foundations of the five outfits shown below. Sale is scheduled to expire today, Tuesday 9/3. Head here for the original, easy to scroll and tap picks post.

All Fall Blues

BR Factory:

Corduroy Quilted Jacket – $63.75 ($170)

Light blue 100% Merino Wool Crew-Neck Sweater – $30 ($80)

Slim Traveler Jeans – $39.37 ($105)

Waxed Canvas Tote – $56.25 ($60)

Others:

Kent Wang Sunglasses – $55

Bulova Automatic “Hack” 38mm Watch – $204.80 ($425)

J. Crew Suede Field Boots – $328

J. Crew Italian Leather Belt with Square Buckle – $58.40 ($98)

Smart Casual Mr. Autumn Man

BR Factory:

Olive Windowpane Wool Blend Blazer – $97.50 ($260)

100% Merino Wool Crew-Neck Sweater – $30 ($80)

Travel Pants in Slim or Athletic Fit – $35.62 ($95)

Others:

Timex M79 Automatic – $145

Darn Tough Wool Blend Socks – $20.73 ($27)

Red Wing Work Chukkas – $289.99

WMP Sunglasses – $39

Watching the early game (Football or Futbol)

BR Factory:

Cotton Blend Ribbed Hoodie – $37.50 ($100)

Scuba Joggers – $31.87 ($85)

Luxe Touch T-Shirt – $15 ($40)

Others:

YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler – $35

Darn Tough Merino Blend Socks – $18.73 ($25)

adidas Samba OG – $100

Black, Brown, and Texture

BR Factory:

Vegan Suede Bomber – $60 ($160)

Luxe Touch T-Shirt – $15 ($40)

Travel Pants in Slim or Athletic Fit – $35.62 ($95)

Moc Toe Textured Leather Boots – $100

Others:

Baltic Automatic Watch – $645ish USD, review here

Crown & Buckle NATO Strap – $28

Darn Tough Wool Blend Socks – $20.73 ($27)

Ray Ban Clubmaster “Oversized” – $144 ($171)

“It’s still hot where I live”

BR Factory:

Linen Cotton Unlined Jacket – $99.98 FINAL SALE ($156)

Slim Fit Core Temp Dress Shirt – $31.87

Slim Lived in Chinos – $31.87 ($85)

Others:

Timex Weekender – $40ish

USA Made Navy w/ Olive Stripe Merino Blend Socks – $17.50

Clarks Desert Boot Evo in Dark Brown Suede – $140

Carfina Keyhole Sunglasses – $39

WP Standard The Woodward Briefcase in Suede – $278.40 ($348) (20% off ends 9/3)

The BR Factory: 50%-70% off + additional 25% off Labor Day event is scheduled to end Tuesday 9/3/24.