Banana Republic Factory: 50%-70% off + additional 20% off Labor Day Event

Obligatory reminder that this is not mainline Banana Republic. So while BR Factory is significantly more affordable, their goods may not feel quite as good due to materials/slightly less attention to build quality and detail, etc. But when they run a big sale such as this, the prices sure feel right.

Speaking of pricing… BR Factory is almost never at full MSRP. Standard discount for them can hover around 40% off. Sometimes a little less, often more. For the sake of simplicity, MSRP is listed in the prices in the parentheses below. Now the prices in red are the prices you’ll eventually pay during this sale, after the additional 20% is taken off at checkout. For shipping, members get free shipping over $50. Under that and/or for those that don’t want to hand over their email create a password, basic shipping is $7. Returns are free with their pre-paid label.

Got all that? Apologies for the wall of text. Just trying to answer questions before they’re asked. Let’s get to the picks, many of which are very autumn-y and just landed.

Vegan suede is back for outerwear this year across multiple brands. Five colors to pick from, two of which seem to be on clearance from seasons past. Those you can save an additional 50% off at checkout, although sizes are limited there and clearance items are final sale. But speaking of those seasons past, head here for a review of this bomber from last fall.

For 100% merino v-necks? Nice price. Again, full MSRP of $80 seems steep, but that’s not how BRF usually does business. A “usual” 40% off discount would land them at $48, and half off is easy-math forty bucks. They say they’re washable, and that may be true. But being that merino is naturally breathable and anti-microbial, they won’t need to be laundered nearly as often as cotton would. Bottom line: Take them to the dry cleaner every so often. Better not to risk it. You’ll be surprised how long you can go without washing a wool sweater.

And the merino wool crewnecks. All the colors you’d expect, and some stripes as well.

Shirts to wear under the v-necks. Button down collar so the points don’t go drifting out and flapping away, Saturday Night Fever/1970s style. Between the temperature regulating merino wool, and the claims-to-help-regulate your temperature cotton-poly-elastane shirt fabric, you could not be more temperature regulated. None more temperature regulated.

Those look, frankly, perfect. The great thing about corduroy is that it can often mimic a little of what suede or nubuck would bring visually. And it’s a hell of a lot cheaper. One drawback is that if you like wearing corduroy pants… then this jacket wouldn’t go well with those. That’d be a lot of corduroy. Too much corduroy, at least at once.

No personal experience so can’t compare these to the (excellent/spendy) mainline version, but the fabric mix seems to track in terms of at least somewhat similarity: 56% cotton, 25% viscose rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex.

And the more generous athletic fit version. Showing the backside on purpose to display the contrast stitching across the back pockets. Clearly it’s not unusual for a pair of jeans to have that, but these do (same with the slim). So if you want something clean and tonal looking on the back pockets, may have to look elsewhere… like the mainline version.

Something to wear with the dark wash jeans, right? Professor Jones style. It’s hard to find a decent wool-blend blazer under $150 (or even $200) these days. BR Factory possibly to the rescue. No personal experience as it’s a brand new arrival, and this is Banana Republic’s step-down/more affordable Factory line. So it won’t be as nice as a mainline BR jacket. But this is pretty good for BRF when it comes to their ever-rotating promos. 50% polyester, 40% virgin wool, 10% other fibers.

Soft, stretch-infused, saturated in fall colors, versatile five-pocket-style pants. When you want to wear jeans but don’t want to wear jeans and don’t want to wear chinos/khakis either.

BRF’s take on the “dressy” t-shirt “thing.” Because they are a thing. Not broken in/super slubbed/or made to look like an old favorite. They’re nice. Mercerized cotton means they’ll be super smooth.

More merino sweaters. Fall means football, which means the Monday Night Manning-Cast Peyton and Eli appropriate quarter zips. Still no idea why Peyton was doing the opening ceremonies of the Olympics not that long ago. Less Peyton, MORE GOJIRA AND DECAPITATED MARIE ANTOINETTE HEADS.

BR Factory’s stretch cotton chinos. 97% cotton, 3% spandex. All the colors you’d expect. Even has the “butt patch” just like mainline BR chinos.

Just like the other 100% merino sweaters in this post, this one also claims to be washable. But we’re also gonna recommend not throwing these in the washer, but instead dry cleaning only when necessary. Black, Navy, Brown, and Cream to pick from.

Can a t-shirt be retro? It can be if it walks the line between sweater and true t-shirt. Slim fit, subtle rib to the fabric, 97% cotton/3% spandex. Six colors to pick from.

CORE TEMP EVERYTHING. These are BR Factory’s version of the verrrry popular, lightweight, Banana Republic Core Temp Chino. Fabric blend listed is almost identical to the expensive version:

This is also where some of the fuzzy pricing gets obvious. The mainline Core Temps have a price of $100. Yet the cheaper Factory brand’s core temps have a MSRP of… $120. C’mon now. The Factory Brand has a HIGHER MSRP than the mainline? Talk about “mark it up to mark it down.” But after all the discounting is done, especially during a sale like this, the BR Factory option is so significantly more affordable that many will understandably take a crack at them instead.

There’s hardly anything more versatile in all of menswear than a navy mac style jacket. Unlike trench coats (which are great in their own way)… there’s no belt or shoulder epaulets. These are also single breasted to keep things sleek.

No pouch pocket up front helps us all look a little less, well, “pouchy.” 55% cotton, 40% nylon, 5% recycled polyester fabric has a nice waffle-like texture to it.

Too early for cords? 96% cotton, 4% spandex. Three colors.

Those could be a fun way to mix it up from the standard quilted vest in early fall (don’t worry, they have those too.) Available in a dark acorn brown, or navy.

The Banana Republic Factory Labor Day Event is scheduled to run through Tuesday September 3rd… but the additional 20% off at checkout deal is scheduled to expire Friday. Early Birds get the worms? Or maybe they’ll extend it through the weekend once we get there? Who knows.