1 Sale, 5 Outfits: Banana Republic 40% off Semi Annual Sale

Banana Republic: 40% off select full price (ends Thurs.)
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. But it can make for a fun experiment. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can provide as inspiration. Here’s five clickable outfits with foundations mined from the big semi-annual friends and family 40% off event going on at Banana Republic. Sale is scheduled to expire Thursdsay 9/26. Head here for the original, easy to scroll and tap picks post.
Suited and Booted
BR:
Italian Nailhead Wool Signature Suit Jacket +
Matching Suit Trouser = $360 total ($600)
Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt in Slim or Standard Fit – $48 ($80)
Silk Pocket Square – $30 ($50)
Breathe Merino Socks 2-pack – $18 ($30)
Reversible Leather Dress Belt – $48 ($80)
Others:
Orient Bambino 38mm Black Dial – $167 ($225ish)
Factory 2nds Allen Edmonds Park Ave. Dress Boots – $349* ($495)
(*$25 restocking fee on any returned Factory 2nds at AE.)
Upgraded Athleisure
BR:
Double Knit Sweatshirt – $36 ($60)
Ponte Knit Cargo Jogger – $72 ($120)
Breathe Merino Socks 3-pack – $27 ($45)
Spanish Suede Court Sneakers – $95.99 ($150)
Huxton Sunglasses by RAEN – $95.99 ($150)
Others:
Baltic Aquascaphe Automatic – $645ish, review here
Banana Republic FACTORY Waxed Tote – $60 ($75)
Apple Picking Date
BR:
Herringbone Quilted Vest – $108 ($180)
Italian Merino Crewneck – $48 ($80)
Traveler Jean 2.0 in Slim or Straight Fit – $78 ($130)
RAEN Alvez Sunglasses – $95.99 ($150)
Others:
Timex Expedition Chrono – $55
Darn Tough Midweight Boot Socks – $27
J. Crew Factory Leather Moc Toe Boots* – $96.90 w/ THEBIG15
(*Code THEBIG15 expires tonight, 9/23.
Also… make sure they’re good and broken in before heading off on a date.)
Smart Casual Black, Tan, Brown, and Gray
BR:
Italian Wool-Blend Sportcoat – $240 ($400)
Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt in Slim or Standard Fit – $48 ($80)
Tumbled Leather Belt – $42 ($70)
Travel Pants 2.0 in Slim or Athletic Fit – $66 ($110)
Breathe Merino Socks 2-pack – $18 ($30)
Others:
Invicta 1953 Automatic Watch – $127.99 (review here)
Bloomingdale’s Chukka Boots – $142.50 ($190) sale price happens at checkout
Samsonite Briefcase – $114.08
Early Fall Sunny Day
BR:
Cotton Twill Garage Jacket in Stone Grey* – $90 ($150)
*color seems to fluctuate on their website?
Soft Wash Short Sleeve Henley – $24 ($40)
Slim Italian Stretch Chinos – $60 ($100)
Breathe Merino Socks 3-pack – $27 ($45)
Huxton Sunglasses by RAEN – $95.99 ($150)
Others:
Casio Dive Watch – $74.75
Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Striped Strap – $36
Made in Italy J. Crew MacAlister Desert Boots – $119.50 ($158)
The 40% off Banana Republic Friends and Family event is set to end Thursday September 26th 2024.