1 Sale, 5 Outfits: Banana Republic 40% off Semi Annual Sale

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. But it can make for a fun experiment. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can provide as inspiration. Here’s five clickable outfits with foundations mined from the big semi-annual friends and family 40% off event going on at Banana Republic. Sale is scheduled to expire Thursdsay 9/26. Head here for the original, easy to scroll and tap picks post.

Suited and Booted

BR:

Italian Nailhead Wool Signature Suit Jacket +

Matching Suit Trouser = $360 total ($600)

Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt in Slim or Standard Fit – $48 ($80)

Silk Pocket Square – $30 ($50)

Breathe Merino Socks 2-pack – $18 ($30)

Reversible Leather Dress Belt – $48 ($80)

Others:

Orient Bambino 38mm Black Dial – $167 ($225ish)

Factory 2nds Allen Edmonds Park Ave. Dress Boots – $349* ($495)

(*$25 restocking fee on any returned Factory 2nds at AE.)

Upgraded Athleisure

BR:

Double Knit Sweatshirt – $36 ($60)

Ponte Knit Cargo Jogger – $72 ($120)

Breathe Merino Socks 3-pack – $27 ($45)

Spanish Suede Court Sneakers – $95.99 ($150)

Huxton Sunglasses by RAEN – $95.99 ($150)

Others:

Baltic Aquascaphe Automatic – $645ish, review here

Banana Republic FACTORY Waxed Tote – $60 ($75)

Apple Picking Date

BR:

Herringbone Quilted Vest – $108 ($180)

Italian Merino Crewneck – $48 ($80)

Traveler Jean 2.0 in Slim or Straight Fit – $78 ($130)

RAEN Alvez Sunglasses – $95.99 ($150)



Others:

Timex Expedition Chrono – $55

Darn Tough Midweight Boot Socks – $27

J. Crew Factory Leather Moc Toe Boots* – $96.90 w/ THEBIG15

(*Code THEBIG15 expires tonight, 9/23.

Also… make sure they’re good and broken in before heading off on a date.)

Smart Casual Black, Tan, Brown, and Gray

BR:

Italian Wool-Blend Sportcoat – $240 ($400)

Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt in Slim or Standard Fit – $48 ($80)

Tumbled Leather Belt – $42 ($70)

Travel Pants 2.0 in Slim or Athletic Fit – $66 ($110)

Breathe Merino Socks 2-pack – $18 ($30)

Others:

Invicta 1953 Automatic Watch – $127.99 (review here)

Bloomingdale’s Chukka Boots – $142.50 ($190) sale price happens at checkout

Samsonite Briefcase – $114.08

Early Fall Sunny Day

BR:

Cotton Twill Garage Jacket in Stone Grey* – $90 ($150)

*color seems to fluctuate on their website?

Soft Wash Short Sleeve Henley – $24 ($40)

Slim Italian Stretch Chinos – $60 ($100)

Breathe Merino Socks 3-pack – $27 ($45)

Huxton Sunglasses by RAEN – $95.99 ($150)



Others:

Casio Dive Watch – $74.75

Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Striped Strap – $36

Made in Italy J. Crew MacAlister Desert Boots – $119.50 ($158)



The 40% off Banana Republic Friends and Family event is set to end Thursday September 26th 2024.