The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Via: Extra 20% off sale items w/ EXTRA20

Wow those look nice. But they’re final sale. No returns or exchanges. Docking points for that. Code EXTRA20 is set to end Sunday or Monday. It’s a little unclear, as they say EXTRA20 is good “till” August 5th. So, once the calendar flips, it expires? Maybe?

Via: 30% off full price w/ BRPURCHASE

Size shown: 32×30 on 5’10″/185.

Often stuck at full price. Not for now. These are BR’s well loved, cotton-base performance-style pants. Lightweight, airy, breathes well, moves great. 55% cotton, 40% recycled polyester, 5% spandex. Again, mainly cotton, but they truly perform more like a performance pant than a traditional pair of chinos. No they’re not lululemon’s ABC pants. But they’re not standard khakis either. They’re cool, they’re crisp, and they’re light weight. They’re not cheap by any stretch, but they’re not $128 like the lululemon ABC either.

Via: Extra 30% off sale and final sale items w/ 30ROCKS

It’s that time of the summer when Bonobos starts blowing out their annual crop of short sleeve button ups. Multiple fits to pick from, but fit and size selection is alllllll over the place depending on what color and pattern you’re after. Final sale as well. So while these’ll ship free, you can’t return or exchange them.

Via: Up to 50% off select Wear Now Styles (yet these shorts are 57% off?)

Not final sale yet. No code needed. These are the shorts version of their flagship, almost never on sale chinos. Fabric blend on these is 98% cotton/2% elastane (oddly enough their chinos are 97%/3%). All the colors you’d expect, and the full inseam range (5″, 7″, 9″, and 10.5″) are on sale.

No it’s not on sale, as Lorier is a microbrand and doesn’t do sales, but it’s still very much worth a mention here because their Falcon can be worn with everything from swim trunks (screw down crown + 100m water resistance) to a tux. It’s that versatile, that smart, that cool and rugged and classy looking. It is on the small side for some of us. Dimensions are 36mm in diameter and the case is 44mm when measured lug-to-lug . That’s a true, “classically” sized watch. Which is very much on trend right now, and specifically a great size for guys who are of average to more modest/less clunky builds (says me, a guy with a bit of “clunk” to his build). Currently in stock. But when they sell out, they can be gone for a good long while.

Via: Extra 20% off sale items w/ EXTRA20

BOWLING SHIRTS. Okay, not really, but kinda. More golden age of Hollywood/laid-back Rat Pack than a bowling shirt. The trimmer Todd Snyder fit and 100% premium jersey cotton should keep it from looking like some boxy rayon bowling shirt. Nice tipping at the collar and placket as well. Made in the USA. Not final sale at post time. Wear the navy one with lightweight chinos and sneakers. Try the black option with tropical wool pants and some smart loafers.

Via: 30% off full price w/ BRPURCHASE

Full review here. These are their foundation/wheelhouse nail-head wool suits. Got a wedding coming up? A job interview? Something else important? Available in blue or gray. All season wool from Italy’s Reda mill. Softer shoulder and sleeves designed for ease of movement. Moves quite well with just a hint of natural stretch. Sold as separates so you’re not stuck with a “nested” jacket and pants. You pick the size of the jacket, you pick the size of the pants, ta-da there’s your suit.

Via: Additional 25% off all sale items. (Picks here.)

Full performance fabric: 91% Nylon, 9% Spandex. Gonna make an educated guess that these will be light, crisp, stretchy, and wicking. Think along the lines of Mizzen and Main’s shirts or the new Ledbury performance line. If they are like that, and you run hot and/or appreciate performance fabrics cut into dressier looks, then these could be a huge steal at this price.

Via: Extra 30% off Sale Items + addit. 10% off w/ BRAFF. (Picks here.)

Quietly it’s been a big week for Banana Republic, right? Two separate deals, and three picks in our Weekly 10. Total splurge alert with this blazer. Cashmere fabric is from Italy’s Lanificio Fratelli Balli mill. Fit profile is their Tailored Slim fit, which is “More relaxed than our slim fit, natural shoulder, and articulated sleeve for movement.” Sounds like it’s trying to be a lot of things, but that could also be really good.

Via: Extra 50% off select Final Sale Styles w/ SHOPNOW

They have a full size run in slim fit, classic fit, untucked, etc. It’s the definitive J. Crew button down. The most J. Crew shirt ever. Shirty McShirtFace. Now under $25. Final sale though. No returns or exchanges.

Also receiving votes this week: