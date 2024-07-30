Banana Republic: Extra 30% off + additional 10% off Sale Items

Banana Republic has quietly bumped up the offer on their already-on-sale stuff. It had been an additional 20% off in your cart. That now moves to an additional 30% off and they’re (still) shaving an extra 10% off that double-discounted price with the code BRAFF if you remember to type that in at checkout. So there’s sale, there’s sale on sale, there’s sale on sale with a little bit more taken off… and now the sale is even more on sale and they’re still taking a little bit extra off.

Neat.

Watch out for final sale items. Stuff tagged as such (delineated by sale prices that end in $.97 pre code) can’t be returned or exchanged. But there’s plenty of non final sale items and they’ve even added new stock. Returns and exchanges are free when you use their prepaid return shipping label/QR Code, or when you return in store. Rewards members get free shipping at $50+… otherwise, outbound shipping prices can vary. Let’s get to the picks…

Splurge alert. The picks will get cheaper. Promise. But goodness. That’s a “thing” isn’t it? Cashmere fabric is from Italy’s Lanificio Fratelli Balli mill. Fit profile is their Tailored Slim fit, which is “More relaxed than our slim fit, natural shoulder, and articulated sleeve for movement.” Sounds like it’s trying to be a lot of things, but that could also be really good. Also shown at the very top right of the post.

Size shown above in the in person shot is a medium on 5’10″/185.

Featured in Polopalooza. Eight colors on sale. Shown at the very top of the post. Lots of sizes. Super soft and smooth mercerized cotton but in a pique knit. Some of us have a tendency to shrink BR’s luxe touch polos in the wash (my hand is raised), so if you’re that type as well, might want to steer clear.

Summery suede wingtips. Uppers are Italian suede. Made in Portugal. Our shoe expert, Adam, reviewed a pair of BR “Vincent” longwings in leather, and he found them to have a few quirks and thus he had a few quibbles. Might want to give it a read as his observations are nuanced, detailed, and helpful if you’re considering these.

It’s a mainline Banana Republic sweater, at a BR Factory price. Mostly breathable, temperature regulating merino wool, with just enough linen in the mix to add a bit of texture. Great for now, great for later.

Can tweed be year-round? Sure appears that’s what they’re going for here. Cotton/wool blend, just half lined in the back, and from the Italian mill Marzotto’s “Havana” line of fabrics. If you wear sportcoats a lot, and are in the market for something half lined and with a little texture, then this could be a real winner at this price.

A summery belt that combines the warm weather look of cotton canvas, with the smart-casual versatility that is a leather belt + warm-tone metal buckle.

More from the made in Portugal BR shoes line. Light “sand” suede chelseas with a crepe sole. More of a warm weather boot for sure.

Well those sound smooth. Smoother than smooth. Like a straight-razor-shaved… uh… smoothie. Yeah, that’s it. No beard for that smoothie. No sir.

Interesting. 3rd party goods are almost always excluded. Not this time apparently.

The summery version of their bestselling Italian milled 5-pocket travelers. These are a blend of 60% linen, 39% cotton, and 1% stretch. Still versatile, just with a bit of the linen feel and look for the warmer weather.

Made in Italy. Dark brown, black, or cognac. Black belt is at the higher price, while dark brown and cognac check in at $31.49 after the additional 30% and extra 10% get taken off.

Pretty sure at this point we’re contractually obligated to the International Chukka Federation (not a thing) to include on-sale chukkas where applicable. Crepe soles on these. Three pairs of eyelets instead of the standard two pairs you’ll find on most desert boots.

Four different color options to choose from. A lot of us have gray, navy, and black socks covered… yet summer is often when a pair of earth-tone, breathable socks would come in really handy. Merino/Modal base. True dress-sock weight (not thick.) Sold as three-packs. Breaks down to $7.56 per pair. Pretty good for merino-blend.

Ending how we started this post… with a splurge. Leather and suede jackets aren’t everyone’s thing. A light “caramel” suede M65 jacket? That seems like a whole other level of niche. Will absolutely appeal to some though. Especially at this price. Looks like it may be less saturated in person (see the video of the model walking with it on, on the product page.)

The extra 30% off sale items in-cart + additional 10% off with code BRAFF stacking deal is set to expire this upcoming Monday, 8/5/24.