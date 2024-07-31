Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Clearance Items

It has been a pretty wild seasonal-clearance period so far. Lots of substantial price mark downs & sale sections getting additional cuts, etc.

And now it’s Brooks Brothers’ turn.

No code needed. Discount happens in your cart. One drawback is that Brooks Brothers has a stubbornly high free shipping threshold of $200. But as Brooks Brothers ain’t Target… perhaps that won’t come in to play as often as one would think.

Off we go with the picks…

Late summer sportcoat, anyone? Would also look good with jeans in the cooler weather. From Drago Lanificio in Biela. 60% Linen, 40% Wool. Sure the pattern is a little loud, but the colors are muted and lower contrast. Three fits to pick from. The fact that at post time this is ~$35 less than a J. Crew Factory blazer, is kind of crazy (albeit apples and oranges, right? As the JCF is solid navy.)

Gonna make an educated guess (which is still a guess) that these will be light, crisp, stretchy, and wicking. Think along the lines of Mizzen and Main’s shirts or the new Ledbury performance line. If they are like that, and you run hot and/or appreciate performance fabrics cut into dressier looks, then these could be a huge steal at this price.

From their higher end 1818 line. Low-contrast blue check/plaid suits don’t get enough respect. They’re colorful enough for the warm seasons, a welcome shot of not-dreary in the colder seasons, and the blue-on-blue is pleasing and not high contrast (like a black/white Glen Plaid would be.) The look great with white or light blue dress shirts, with ties or without. They’re eye catching, but still professional.

Nothing wrong with a basic blucher. The days of “oh you muuuust wear oxfords with XYZ” are behind us. With our increasingly casually dressed culture, wearing bluchers with a suit or something like that is not only acceptable, it actually makes the whole outfit look a little less stiff. That, and a pair of brown or black bluchers are just flat-out versatile.

A little plaid goes a long way, and this one goes the distance will alllll the blues. Somewhere the wardrobe buyer for ESPN’s Get Up! Program is firing up their credit card. They hand out plaid sport jackets on that show like candy corn on Halloween.

Dressy, but still 100% linen so they won’t wear like stiff worker-bee slacks. Lined to the knee. From Italy’s Subalpino mill.

100% cotton washed for extra softness. Deeper, four button retro-style placket. Logo moves off the chest down to the hem.

It’s gems like this that make scrolling through the extensive Brooks Brothers sale section worthwhile. Classy print, chambray blue background, linen-cotton fabric, button down collar.

Spendy for a square of fabric, but perhaps this is something to use to trip that $200 free shipping threshold. Also, they do look sorta kinda perfect for the warmer seasons. One easy way to dress down a 4-season suit (think mid-gray wool) is to throw in a summery pocket square. Making a small, stylish tweak is a hell of a lot more affordable than buying a whole new suit you’ll only wear each summer a handful of times.

Brooks Brothers can keep that made-from-ethically-slaughtered-bandanas(?) sportcoat, but the striped linen shirt underneath looks all kinds of right.

The MSRP of three-bills seems a little steep. But just over $100 seems about right. Suede uppers, Vibram sole, leather lined.

Limited sizes, but there are some 38 and 42 options left. Italian 99% wool / 1% elastane in an airy hopsack. Just butterfly lined in the back. Works great now, but that’ll also look great with jeans come fall.

Something to hold onto for another month until boots weather rolls around. Allegedly full grain leather uppers.

A couple of colors that look like they were pulled out of a candy store. Which is plenty right for this time of year. 95% cotton, 3% spandex. Three fits to choose from.

TEAM ZISSOU. … (*pause*)… Tab front closure so a little dressier than normal washed/cheap chinos. But can still be worn with a t-shirt and sneakers. And a red cap. Six colors, two fits.

Looks like something Rancourt would make. Suede uppers, leather lined.

No further description required. That’s a belt with Chipmunks playing tennis on it alright.

Just butterfly lined in the back, so perfect for this time of year. 100% linen. So as sort of dark-and-brooding as it looks above, and as great as it would look with, say, pale gray chinos or trousers, it really is intended to be a spring/summer/early fall sportcoat. (If you’re looking for the Ghurka pants, those are here but not on sale.)

That’s dashing as all hell. Available in either slim or classic (Regent) fit. If you don’t want to do the full gray tux thing, and instead want to break it up with black trousers / do the “dinner jacket” look, they make slim and classic fit trousers in black which go with this look too.

The additional 25% off clearance items deal at Brooks Brothers is set to run clear through August 13th.