The Best Labor Day Sales for Men – Bonobos 25% off, Sunski 25% off, Todd Snyder, & More

Because the 1 Sale 5 Outfits post featuring this sale got gazumped by Huckberry launching an additional 15% off event, and bumped Brooks Bros down the scroll. So adding these extra picks here. A few coats and jackets as autumn is fast approaching.

Includes their premium line as well. Which is nice because Sunski is pretty mid-priced, therefor their “premium” line doesn’t gash the wallet like a designer frame would. Know that free shipping kicks in at $75, so that kinda stinks, as all of their premium line models are priced at $98, and the 25% off drops them just under that free shipping threshold.

Y’know what’s a terrible idea? Final sale shoes sold over the internet! No returns or exchanges! Unless you’re well experienced with the brand and their lasts and how said lasts fit your feet… then it’s a major gamble. And a tailor can’t do anything to make shoes fit better. So be very, very careful here. Yet it’s known that more than a handful of you are well versed in the ways of Meermin. So, here we are. Also, to say sizes are scattered for this sale would be an understatement. Sale is set to end Friday.

It’d be a massive understatement to say we’re fans of Darn Tough’s merino blend socks. Made in Vermont, guaranteed for life, and are designed in so many models for so many different activities (including just daily casual or even dress wear). They’re also exceedingly difficult to find on sale. So yes. Live look at the Dappered offices at present.

And a few other picks for the rest of the gear. Because it’s clearly more than “just” the Darn Tough socks.

The Pick: Solid Unconstructed Italian Hopsack Wool Blazers – $300 ($400)

Always worth a mention when the famed Bonobos unconstructed Italian Hopsack Wool blazers go on sale. Full review here. Overall the sale has lots of exclusions, but that’s not so unusual. Some of the exclusions are: Italian Brushed 5-Pocket Pants, Gramercy Premium Jeans, Jetsetter Knit Blazers, Jetsetter Wool Blazers, AND Icon Status styles of: The Original Chino, The Chino 2.0, Weekday Warrior Dress Pants, Jetsetter Wool Blazers, Jetsetter Wool Dress Pants. Full list of exclusions can be found here.

Jeans! Leather chairs! UNDERWEAR! Nobody does random quite like Amazon during a big retail push. Probably best to check your order history/”buy again” section and see if anything you get with some regularity from Uncle Jeff’s Andy’s Internet Emporium is on sale.

Full original picks can be found in this post here. The affordable and sale-happy brother to mainline Banana Republic seems to have stepped their game up. Lots of goods falling into dark-and-handsome territory. Extra 20% off is set to expire Sunday. Not sure what they have ready for Labor Day proper on Monday.

Members get first dibs. Set to go live to everyone on Friday. Selection is a bit odd this time around.

Positioned as a “40% off sitewide!” event, it’s really more scattered discounts (including some 40% off stuff) across much of their catalog. Full picks here if you’re interested.

A separate deal, also at J. Crew, and worth a mention because of the many fans their flagship chinos have. Twenty bucks off is nothing to sneeze at. These things rarely go on sale because they simply don’t have to put them on sale. Again, they’ve got fans. You may or may not be one of those fans. And that’s A-OK either way. Slim, straight, or athletic tapered fits. All the colors you’d expect and then some.

Two packs are 25% off. Three packs are 30% off. That’s a lot of money all the same, and you have to buy in bulk, but these shirts set the standard a few years back (and have held onto said standard) in terms of comfort and stretch and wicking and all that. Hidden button down collars too. Just know that they aren’t suuuper “dressy.” They lean more towards casual to smart casual. They can be dressed up with a blazer or sportcoat, but visually they’re halfway between a true dress shirt and an OCBD. As comfortable as it gets though. Normally $138(!!) per shirt, the 3 packs drop them to $96.60 per. So yeah. Still an investment.

Yes, it’s “those” shorts. On clearance. Because we’re headed fast towards fall. Shorts go on sale this time of year, every year. Yet it’s still boiling in some parts of the hemisphere. Full review here.

Pretty sure you knew about this one already. But in case you’re a newbie dropping by for the first time… full picks can be found here.

Watch out for final sale stuff. There’s a good amount of final sale items in their sale section at post time. Anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged. And holy snack-crackers Todd Synder stuff continues to be spendy even on sale. But he’s one of those designers that really hangs his (expensive) hat on contemporary design and great quality.

Fabric is from famed Italian mill Vitale Barberis Canonico. Wool is the king of all fabrics. It breathes like crazy, regulates temperature, and has anti-microbial properties. That all makes for a perfect pair of pants in not just the warmest months, but year-round. Tropical wool is the exact opposite of the shaggy winter sweaters you wear on the coldest of days. This is a lean, mean, lightweight, crisp wool that almost feels cool to the touch. Great for those of us that run a little warm and like to dress up.

No code or anything. Prices are as marked. And an obligatory reminder that shipping is steep at Charles Tyrwhitt, as stuff still ships from the UK. Also remember that returns are pricey too, as the (expensive) outbound shipping is non-refundable, and returns will set you back a $9.95 pre-paid label.

Also worth a mention:

