J. Crew: Labor Day Sale + $20 off their bestselling chinos

J. Crew is positioning this in their marketing as “40% off sitewide!” Now, once upon a time when J. Crew said: “40% off sitewide” what they meant was that most full price stuff was 40% off with a promo code, but with some expected exclusions like 3rd party, suits, etc.

Now when they say “40% off sitewide!” what they mean is that scattered throughout the site you’ll find SOME items at 40% off… but most stuff isn’t, and oh yeah some other items may be on sale too but not quite to the level of 40% off.

The game changed. And not just at J. Crew, as so many brands, retailers and even RESTAURANTS have moved to not just “dynamic” pricing, but even further. We have gone from “Yesterday’s price, is not today’s price!“ to a more existential: “what is the MEANING of ‘price’… and who gets to decide?”

This concludes Professor Joe’s TED-talk-nobody-wanted on The Economics of Postmodernism in Retail. Ready to get to the picks? Remember that it’s early in the season, so better sales or codes may come along. But lots of fun new fall arrivals have landed. Picks below are still what we believe to be at least a decent deal. Off we go.

Almost never on sale. J. Crew’s timeless, stretch-washed chinos are popular enough that they simply don’t have to put them on sale that often. So twenty bucks off is really something for the fans out there. 97% cotton/3% elastane, 7.9 ounce twill great for 4-season wear. All the colors. Three fits. Just tap which fit you’re after and the product page should re-load for you. Link above should default to slim.

A great pair of 3-season shoes which could also be “house shoes” come winter. The suede versions from last year were home-runs.

We all need a pair of smart, black dress shoes at the ready. So in case you have a wedding to attend or a job interview coming up, here they be. Full review here if you’d like to read it. They have gone for less in the past, but they’re nice, and under $200 for what you’re getting here seems nice and fair. A hypothetical 30% off code sometime down the road would drop them under $175. But if you need them (or want them for a slick/dark and handsome dressed up fall outfit) then now’s not the worst time by far.

Shown above is last year’s Sussex quilted jacket (review here). And it looks like this year they’ve done away with the exterior vertical zip chest pocket. Three colors this year though. Olive, navy, and black. Nice to see black as an option this time around. Black outerwear (casual or otherwise) works for a lot of us who wear a lot of blue, earthtone, and gray pants/jeans/trousers… but don’t wear a lot of black otherwise. Not the biggest discount, but if you’re excited for fall and want a jacket, this could be just the ticket.

Sleeve free is often the way to be, depending on the weather. One of the really nice things about the bestselling Sussex line is that they aren’t shiny or synthetic looking like cheap quilted vests.

An okay price. Not a great price. But they really are one of the best things J. Crew makes. And while desert boots aren’t great in the ice and snow of winter… they are kinda great the rest of the year. Like now. Especially now, when sneakers might not feel like enough but you still want something light and easy wearing. Made in Italy. Shown above in “anchor grey.”

Somewhere between chinos and jeans is a land where these are king. It’s a place where plenty live. 97% cotton/3% elastane, 9.5oz stretch cotton twill. Jean-like 5-pocket design layout with scoops up front and patch pockets on each cheek out back. New colors, ready for fall.

A belt to go with those garment dyed five pockets, jeans, or chinos when you’re dressing them down with a tee and desert boots. Italian leather. From J. Crew’s in house, upgraded heritage workwear inspired line.

Another item that it would have been nice to see drop under $100. But if you love house sweaters (usually shawl collar cardigan type) and don’t like wool and/or prefer cotton at every other time than the depths of winter, then these are classics plenty have invested in in the past.

Gah. Was hoping for under $200. Not to be this time though. Good boots regardless. Pair shown above = the 2021 version. Review of the 2021 version can be found here. Vibram mini lug sole is always welcome. Also available in black for you rock and roll types.

Broken in oxford cloth which isn’t stiff or scratchy. One of their long-time bestsellers. Available in slim fit, classic fit, and yes even a tall template.

Yes indeed, those are v-neck sweaters right there. But not in cheap cotton, which will feel stuffy because cotton holds onto moisture. Not these, since they’re merino wool. A lot of us stick with UNIQLO or BR Factory for our lightweight merino sweater needs, but it’s early in the season and lots of shops don’t have sweaters in yet. Or maybe you’re a J. Crew diehard and/or have rewards built up or something.

J. Crew’s take on iconic military field jackets. Really well reviewed. Garment dyed. Described as “reverse cotton sateen” From the description: “Sateen is a type of weave that has a smooth face and slightly textured interior. As with authentic military garments, we reversed the fabric so that the textured surface is on the exterior, further adding to the jacket’s character.” Ah. Got it. Makes sense.

Because summer isn’t done with us all yet (far from it depending on where you live,) but it is getting cooler at night. 55% linen/45% cotton. Texture. Has that “old but not worn out favorite” look to it. Runs a little big, as one would expect with a style like this. One of those things to throw in the duffel bag for one final warm summer weekend away.

Under fifty bucks. Must have been a massive over-stock issue. Fabric is a mainly wool blend: 60% wool/38% polyester/2% elastane. AND… “We updated our customer-favorite Bowery dress pant with a modern fit that offers a bit more room in the hip and thigh.” Huzzah! That’s good news for those with beefy hammies. Wear a pair of these with a blazer and sharp dress shirt, or dress them down with a sweater polo and loafers (or even classic white court sneakers).

It does feel like J. Crew is trying to get a lot of us who are super-excited about fall to have a nibble of cooler weather goods early, and then they’ll throw a 30% (or 40%?) off deal our way later. Henleys are great, and J. Crew’s vintage-wash has its fans… but $45+ seems a touch steep… unless you’re drunk on pumpkin-spice-excitement. Then TO HELL WITH IT OFF TO THE MOST SINCERE PUMPKIN PATCH WE CAN FINNNNNNDDDDD.

Size Shown: 32×30 STRAIGHT fit on 5’10″/185. These are a real chino-style “tech” pant that’s more cotton than not. Fabric: blend is 60% cotton / 30% Nylon / 10% Elastane. So they’re not gonna feel like a pair of lululemon warpstreme ABCs. Yet they’re comfortable, they move well, and they come in multiple fits. But these unfortunately do make that classic “swish swish” noise which so many abhor. If you’re good with that (many of us don’t care) than they’re absolutely worth a look. Know they run a little generous in terms of sizing. A size 32×30 (shown above) is too big on my frame and I had to exchange them for a 31×30.

Ending with a pick from the Final Sale section, of which some is getting an additional 50% off with the code WEEKEND. Brilliant. Hoodies for when you want a hoodie but don’t want to be drowning in bulky, squishy, “I got it at the campus bookstore” French terry/standard sweatshirt-style fabric. No returns or exchanges though. Final means final.

J. Crew’s Labor Day event + $20 off their stretch chinos promo is set to run through Tuesday September 3rd. Don’t forget that rewards members get free outbound shipping no minimum, but returns through the post/UPS will set you back a $7.50 return label.