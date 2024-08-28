Huckberry: Extra 15% off Sale Items 

If Emergency Room admittance numbers are any indicator, summer means adventure. Now, while the “hold my beer” crowd* may still be recovering from their recently acquired scars and orthopedic plates & screws… Huckberry is more of the “we respectfully know what we’re doing and we like to do so with some style” type. And to celebrate the completion of another season of (safe and stylish) adventure, they’ve just put all the capable and good looking stuff in their sale section on double-sale for an extra 15% off at checkout. No code necessary. Discount should automatically apply.

The lighter version of Relwen’s bestselling, normally very “autumn-y” trap blazer. Unstructured, easy wearing, lots of pockets. Cotton/linen blend exterior. Just quarter lined for the back. Four colors to pick from, some of which have a micro pattern to them.

From the same folks who make the legendary Hi-Top chukkas. Admittedly… these are a little weird. They’ve got an Indy-like workboot shape, a studded rubber sole, and an apron toe… yet they’re unlined and less structured. No personal experience, but… intrigued. RE Sizing, Huck seems to suggest going up half a size? “The Wilson Unlined Apron Derby Boot has a standard fit that runs slightly small, we recommend going up half a size.” Thankfully they ship and return for free as they’re over the $98 free shipping threshold, and returns with Huckberry are always free, aside from anything tagged as final sale.

All the inseams, all the colors. Nothing says end-of-summer-sale like a shorts sale. Granted, almost fifty bucks is a lot for a pair of shorts to a lot of us. But Huckberry’s 365 pants and shorts absolutely have their fans. And they rarely get any sort of significant markdown.

Doesn’t seem to be any reason these can’t be three-season loafers. Unlined interior for ease and comfort. Leather outsoles with a rubber heel is more refined than the summery crepe lots of unlined loafers come with. Could be a perfect pair of smart casual slip-ons you wear often with just about anything from jeans and a t-shirt, to chinos and a polo and unstructured blazer.

Sizes are pretty picked over at post time. But that’s because they’re brilliant. They get everything right about “hybrid” swim/hike/workout “adventure” shorts. They’re just as good in the water as they are out. They’re comfortable, they stretch, they’ve got a waist that cinches securely if you so choose, and they’re lined in a super soft performance “DryWetDry” boxer brief style liner (see the black pair above with the leg rolled up) which is micro perforated, not meshy and itchy like old-school swim trunks. Personally bought the “charcoal dot” shown above and a size medium fits my 5’10″/185lb normally size 32 waist in most pants and shorts frame perfectly. Available in either 5″ or 7″ inseam. That’s the 7″ option shown above.

For those that want to try something other than black or standard tortoise frames, want something of good quality, and don’t want to break the bank. From Huckberry’s own in-house Walden line. Double diamond rivets at the temples, five barrel riveted hinges, and styling modeled after 1950s rectangular frames. 51mm lens width with a 20mm bridge.

From their PROOF 72 hour collection, engineered to be able to be worn for three days straight without smelling or feeling funky. That’s the magic of naturally anti-microbial merino wool / merino wool blends. “Lightweight design is just a little thicker than a regular t-shirt.” So don’t expect some bulky sweater. These should be lighter weight and easy to wear. Not cumbersome and squishy. Price depends on the color you’re after.

Heads up Nike and adidas… brands like Hoka, ON, and other upstarts are coming for your crowns. Big fan of this look with gray/black/white and gum highlights on the sole.

Price depends on color, and yes, the “navy” shown above is at the $45.90 price point. Sorry ’bout that. 70% Organic Cotton / 30% Hemp blend so you get some texture.

Italian made, super simple, super comfortable. Can be dressed up with an easy chino or linen suit, and can be dressed all the way down with shorts and a t-shirt. Would even look good with jeans here as we head towards fall. Just be aware that some denim, if not well washed, can “crock” (bleed) it’s color onto light suede pretty easily.

For those who want something a bit more than an unstructured desert boot style of chukka, but don’t want a big clunky work boot either. These are right in between. Made in the USA too.

Relwen’s take on a classic military style jacket. So many other brands tend to make carbon-copy-cotton-homages to the classic military M65 jacket. This isn’t those. It’s different. In a good way. Built to move with a 94% nylon, 6% spandex shell. Light enough to layer but solid enough to be outerwear.

More chukkas. True desert boot style with those crepe soles. Italian made from a sixth generation shoe and bootmaker in Northern Italy. Nubuck is a nice mid-point between the usual suede you’ll see on desert boots, and the glossy smooth leather on dressier chukkas. Nubuck has a matte finish, but not the nap that suede does. So yes, right in-between.

While much of Huckberry’s catalog leans towards the “heritage” side in terms of style (nothing wrong with that), their in-house PROOF line seems to be a bit more modern. And reasonably affordable. Has a water-resistant DWR coating. From their lightweight “moonweight” collection of quilted gear.

Like a nicely affordable alternative to the Victory Sportsrunner. Only these aren’t made in the USA. Still has those heritage 80s/Dad-sneaker looks. All leather uppers with nubuck overlays. That crepe sole is pretty good looking too.

There’s still time in the season to wear your short sleeve button ups. And depending on where you live, it might almost always be short sleeve button up season. From Huckberry’s Flint and Tinder line, but know these shirts are not made in the USA like some other F&T products. Made in India.

Very limited sizes. Been cookin’ in the sale section for a while so it’s no surprise that there aren’t many left. A steal though. Full Review here. Really, really good.

A serious upgrade over cheap, pile-fleece styled popovers. Breathable but weather resistant shell. Has some stretch to it. 60 gram down alternative filling. Fall will be here before we know it.

Forrest Bathing is a fancy way of saying: “You’re stressed out, dude. Go take along walk in the woods. It’ll do you good.” These shoes were made to do that. As well as all the other things sneakers with hiking-inspired-details were made to do.

Great. Googly. What a jacket.

Storm’s coming. Always has been one on the way, always will be one on the way. These are as cheap as they’ll go for. Sneaker like comfort but still substantial and waterproof. Full review here. A rare Final Sale item. Therefor, no returns or exchanges on these boots.

NOT on sale but very much worth a mention: Made in the USA Waxed Truckers are restocked for another season – $298

Worn by Pedro Pascal’s character in HBO’s The Last of Us. Made in the USA. Fall-ready striped blanket lining. Waxed canvas exterior only gets better with each wear, and the jacket will take on a one of a kind look as the wearer uses it more and more. One of if not the most popular thing Huckberry sells. Full review here.

