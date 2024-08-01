1 Sale, 5 Outfits: Brooks Brothers Extra 25% off Sale Items

Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off clearance (exp. 8/5)
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT… it can make for a fun experiment. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can provide as inspiration. Here’s five clickable outfits with foundations mined from the additional 25% off sale items deal Brooks Brothers is running. Original picks can be found here if you’re interested.
And a heads up: This is now set to expire Monday (8/5.) Coulda sworn Brooks Brothers had originally planned to have this run through mid-month, but that no longer seems to be the case. Maybe they’ll extend, but for now, this Monday (8/5) is the last day for it. No code needed. Extra 25% comes off once the item hits your cart.
Late Summer Smart Business Casual
Brooks Brothers: Italian Linen-Wool Blend Hopsack Sport Coat – $202.49 ($548),
Slim Fit Japanese Knit Dress Shirt – $74.99 ($198),
Supima Poplin Chinos – $52.49 ($148),
Full Grain Bluchers – $93.74 ($248).
Others: WMP Sunglasses – $39,
Baltic “Mr. Roulette” Watch – $590ish,
Banana Republic “Breathe Merino” socks (3-pack) – $22.67 w/ BRAFF ($45),
B.R. Italian Leather Belt – $31.49 w/ BRAFF ($90).
Chinos Linen Trousers Chukkas Polo
Brooks Brothers: The Vintage Polo Shirt in Cotton – $29.99 ($89.50),
Italian Linen Trousers – $89.99 ($248),
Rugby Stripe Crew Socks – $7.49 ($24.50),
Stretch Braided Belt – $37.49 ($98).
Others: Sunski Estero Sunglasses – $98,
Orient Ray Automatic Watch – $181,
Made in Portugal Suede Chukkas – $125.99 w/ BRAFF ($250).
Cocktail Hour
Brooks Brothers: Made in Italy 1818 Wool Overcheck Suit – $487.49 ($1298),
Made in Italy Silk Medallion Pocket Square – $41.24 ($108),
Full Grain Bluchers – $93.74 ($248).
Others: B.R. Slim Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt – $56 w/ BRPURCHASE ($80),
Orient Bambino V2 Small Seconds 38.4mm – $280,
Made in the USA “Boardroom” Over the calf Merino blend socks – $18.50,
B.R. Italian Leather Belt – $31.49 w/ BRAFF ($90).
Black Tie… Gray Dinner Jacket
Brooks Brothers: Made in Italy Wool 1818 Hopsack Dinner Jacket +
Slim Fit or Classic Fit Black Tuxedo Trouser = $449.98 TOTAL ($1196),
(Note, if you’d prefer matching gray tuxedo trousers, those are here.)
Others: BOSS Covered Placket Tuxedo Shirt – $148
(cheaper = Tie Bar standard placket tux shirt – $55),
Suitsupply Bow Tie – $49,
Bulova wristwatch – $195ish,
Allen Edmonds over the calf dress socks – $24,
Spier Black Wholecut Dress Shoes – $222.40 ($278),
Suitsupply Sterling Silver Cufflinks – $119.
Looking forward to Fall
Brooks Brothers: Stretch Cotton Corduroy Shirt Jacket – $44.99 ($128),
Slim Fit Five-Pocket Stretch Cotton Garment Dyed Pants – $44.99 ($118),
Cotton Blend Varsity Socks – $9.74 ($24.50),
Hayden Camp Chukkas – $93.74 ($248),
Stretch Braided Belt – $37.49 ($98).
Others: B.R. Luxury Touch T-shirt – $28 w/ BRPURCHASE ($40),
Huckberry Sunglasses – $39,
Casio Dive Watch – $50ish,
Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Strap – $34.
The Extra 25% off Brooks Brothers sale items deal is now set to expire Monday 8/5/24.