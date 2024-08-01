1 Sale, 5 Outfits: Brooks Brothers Extra 25% off Sale Items

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT… it can make for a fun experiment. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can provide as inspiration. Here’s five clickable outfits with foundations mined from the additional 25% off sale items deal Brooks Brothers is running. Original picks can be found here if you’re interested.

And a heads up: This is now set to expire Monday (8/5.) Coulda sworn Brooks Brothers had originally planned to have this run through mid-month, but that no longer seems to be the case. Maybe they’ll extend, but for now, this Monday (8/5) is the last day for it. No code needed. Extra 25% comes off once the item hits your cart.

Late Summer Smart Business Casual

Brooks Brothers: Italian Linen-Wool Blend Hopsack Sport Coat – $202.49 ($548),

Slim Fit Japanese Knit Dress Shirt – $74.99 ($198),

Supima Poplin Chinos – $52.49 ($148),

Full Grain Bluchers – $93.74 ($248).

Others: WMP Sunglasses – $39,

Baltic “Mr. Roulette” Watch – $590ish,

Banana Republic “Breathe Merino” socks (3-pack) – $22.67 w/ BRAFF ($45),

B.R. Italian Leather Belt – $31.49 w/ BRAFF ($90).

Brooks Brothers: The Vintage Polo Shirt in Cotton – $29.99 ($89.50),

Italian Linen Trousers – $89.99 ($248),

Rugby Stripe Crew Socks – $7.49 ($24.50),

Stretch Braided Belt – $37.49 ($98).

Others: Sunski Estero Sunglasses – $98,

Orient Ray Automatic Watch – $181,

Made in Portugal Suede Chukkas – $125.99 w/ BRAFF ($250).

Cocktail Hour

Brooks Brothers: Made in Italy 1818 Wool Overcheck Suit – $487.49 ($1298),

Made in Italy Silk Medallion Pocket Square – $41.24 ($108),

Full Grain Bluchers – $93.74 ($248).

Others: B.R. Slim Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt – $56 w/ BRPURCHASE ($80),

Orient Bambino V2 Small Seconds 38.4mm – $280,

Made in the USA “Boardroom” Over the calf Merino blend socks – $18.50,

B.R. Italian Leather Belt – $31.49 w/ BRAFF ($90).



Black Tie… Gray Dinner Jacket

Brooks Brothers: Made in Italy Wool 1818 Hopsack Dinner Jacket +

Slim Fit or Classic Fit Black Tuxedo Trouser = $449.98 TOTAL ($1196),

(Note, if you’d prefer matching gray tuxedo trousers, those are here.)

Others: BOSS Covered Placket Tuxedo Shirt – $148

(cheaper = Tie Bar standard placket tux shirt – $55),

Suitsupply Bow Tie – $49,

Bulova wristwatch – $195ish,

Allen Edmonds over the calf dress socks – $24,

Spier Black Wholecut Dress Shoes – $222.40 ($278),

Suitsupply Sterling Silver Cufflinks – $119.

Looking forward to Fall

Brooks Brothers: Stretch Cotton Corduroy Shirt Jacket – $44.99 ($128),

Slim Fit Five-Pocket Stretch Cotton Garment Dyed Pants – $44.99 ($118),

Cotton Blend Varsity Socks – $9.74 ($24.50),

Hayden Camp Chukkas – $93.74 ($248),

Stretch Braided Belt – $37.49 ($98).

Others: B.R. Luxury Touch T-shirt – $28 w/ BRPURCHASE ($40),

Huckberry Sunglasses – $39,

Casio Dive Watch – $50ish,

Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Strap – $34.



The Extra 25% off Brooks Brothers sale items deal is now set to expire Monday 8/5/24.