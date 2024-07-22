Style Scenario: Heat Wave – Casual (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s hot. It’s hot in here, it’s hot out there, it’s hot everywhere. And it’s understandable if you feel like it’s too damn hot to give a hot damn (style wise). But that’s why we’re here. Over the next few days we’ll reach into our sartorial ice-box and pull out three looks in ascending dressiness. That said: Be smart. Clearly this stuff isn’t for people working (or simply existing) in extreme heat without shelter. Stay hydrated. Don’t risk it. Please.

The Shirt: Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Print Shirt – $21.80. Lightweight, crisp cotton, and a “fun” pattern that you won’t have to pay a Bonobos Riviera style upcharge for. In person review can be found here.

The Shorts: Old Navy Seersucker Drawstring Shorts – $22ish. The pucker of seersucker helps keep air flowing through those channels and the fabric from sticking to your skin. Drawstring closure because… c’mon, it’s a thousand degrees out there.

The Sunglasses: WMP Polarized Retro Flat Square Sunglasses in Crystal Clear Frame / Smoke Green Lens – $39. Clear frames bring a little contemporary style, while the tortoise bits at the (flexible) ear temples keep it interesting.

The Shoes: Rothy’s RS02 Sneaker – $89 FINAL ($149). Full review here. Final sale, so no returns or exchanges. So that review is worth a read just to be sure. But they really are perfect for this scenario. Noticeably more comfortable than the competition. Especially in the heat. Uppers are constructed from an airy knit made out of spent plastic bottles. Contoured footbed, terry-lined tongue, and fully machine washable.

The Watch: Timex Men’s Harborside Coast – $81.75. Rubber strap because a sweaty-leather strap can start to smell in a hurry. Dive style with 100m of water resistance because you might want to change into swim trunks and go for a dip later on in the day.

The Bandana: Made in the USA Mister Bandana Old School Ducks – $19 ($25). Once you start carrying a bandana during the summer, you’ll wonder how you ever did without one. The brand Mr. Bandana does all of their printing and cutting/sewing here in the USA. They use U.S. grown cotton, and even source shipping materials from here in the United States. Their story is legitimately interesting.