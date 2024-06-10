10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Summer Shirts, Affordable Sunglasses, & more

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

For the minimalists. Or for those who really do like wearing color and patterns when it comes to their clothing, so they want a neutral shoe that’ll go with absolutely everything. These are the upgraded “lux” version of their Stan Smith. Head here for a full review, albeit the version in the sporty but still quiet white/off white/black color scheme.

Plenty fair price, polarized lenses, and the frames deliver the double-bar look without looking oversized or goofy. Spring hinges are extra comfy. 54mm lens diameter wears a little smaller than you may anticipate, but they still fit medium and even larger sized heads/faces. (My oversized coconut approves.) Three colors available. Crystal Brown shown above. Fulfilled by Amazon.

Retro smart looks without the expense. Now 30% off thanks to the Target men’s polos/shirts/tees deal that’s running this week. Nice texture. 100% cotton.

Holy smokes there it is! This tie has been “living” on a Spier core line suit picture for what feels like forever… only to not be found on their site anywhere as a stand alone product. Every time we’d post about the suit (a medium gray, which is as versatile as it gets after one has navy and charcoal covered) someone would understandably ask “where’s the tie from?” Well, it’s here. It has arrived. Not cheap, but it sure looks great. 57% Linen & 43% Silk. Has a more casual construction. Which is perfect for summer. But know that it’s not a razor sharp boardroom tie.

That little bit of texture delivers a look that goes a long way. It’s often hard to (quietly) spice up an outfit that involves black shoes and a black belt. Because often when you’re wearing those things, you’re looking to look decidedly unspicy. But those small perforations do just that. Now if they could just be a little more clear on the sizing. Sold in Small, Medium, or Large, and the “size guidelines” aren’t super helpful. For example, a small = 40″ long (does not include buckle). No, that doesn’t mean the buckle is sold separately. At least, I don’t think. What it appears to mean is that from tip to the start of the buckle (where it meets the leather) the total length of the SMALL sized belt is 40″. Okay, so what the heck does that mean? For a size comparison, my Nordstrom reversible belt, size 34″, is 39″ long when measured that same way. My GAP “basic” belt is 41.25″ when measured that same way. So you’ll have to do some measuring… which is probably enough for most to shrug off from buying it. C’mon Tie Bar! Help us!

Socks Shown: “Strut” Crew lifestyle socks – $24

It’s time to sideline the heavy, thick, boot socks for another summer, and instead switch to lighter weight socks for the months ahead. But merino wool blends are still king. Because sweaty feet are no fun, and merino does the best job of wicking moisture away from your skin. Darn Tough is the sock-maker who is the king of making durable, breathable, temperature regulating socks, right here in the United States. Their lifestyle line of socks are uncushioned, but they aren’t wimpy or wispy. I’ve had a pair of these rooster “strut” socks for a good long while now and wear them often. They show no signs of giving up. They’re light but strong, comfortable, and get worn with everything from dress shoes to sneakers.

A Dappered Space pick for Best Bets. One of the fastest ways you can make a room feel bigger is to hang one or more mirrors. Reflections can create the illusion of more space beyond the frame. Home Depot currently has a nice discount running on the above mirror. The simple black frame allows it to fit into just about any decor, although there’s also a gold frame option if that’s your jam. And if you’re looking for a larger mirror to fill up a bigger wall, it does come in a 3’x3′ option as well, although the price on that is a bit above our $75 threshold.

The epitome of a summer sweater. Something to throw in the duffel for a weekend away. Would look great with shorts or chinos. 55% Linen & 45% Cotton.

Both are bitter liqueur aperitifs which make for great summertime sipping when paired with soda water and a wedge of orange or lime. One just happens to have alcohol. The other does not. In regards to the latter (Lyre’s), it’s probably the best non alcoholic spirit on the market in regards to tasting like the “real” thing. It’s flavorful. A little goes a long way. Just like it’s boozy big brother “Campi” from Italy.

“Nice shirt.”

“Thanks.”

“And Detroit Tigers hat.”

“Thank you.”

“Where’s the Ferrari?“

“I’m as surprised as you are that one didn’t come with the shirt and hat.”

(Size shown is a medium on 5’10″/185.)

