Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier End of Season Sale, Old Navy 50% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
J. Crew: 57.82% off Stretch Chino Shorts – $29.32 w/ EXTRA15 ($69.50)
Shown very top of the post at left and right. These are the shorts version of their flagship, almost never on sale chinos. Fabric blend on these is 98% cotton/2% elastane (oddly enough their chinos are 97%/3%). All the colors you’d expect, and the full inseam range (5″, 7″, 9″, and 10.5″) are on sale and fall to $29.32 with that EXTRA15 code. Sale and code are set to expire today, Monday 7/29/24.
Spier & Mackay: 10% – 20% off select End of Season Sale
- Dark Navy Core Line Wool Suit – $358.20 ($398) 10% off, shown very top of post, center.
- Charcoal Gray Core Line Sharkskin Wool Suit – $358.20 ($398) 10% off
- Medium Brown Blake Stitched Double Monks – $142.40 ($178) 20% off
- Black Blake Stitched Balmoral Cap Toes – $142.40 ($178) 20% off
Not just warm weather stuff. Nice to see them include year-round stuff like many of their core line suits, dress shoes, etc. in this “end of season” sale. No code needed. Discount depends on the item you’re looking at.
Old Navy: 50% off just about everything
- Tech Chino Shorts – $19.99 ($39.99) full review here
- Slim Tech Chino 5-Pocket Pants – $26.99 ($54.99) same fabric as the tech chino shorts
- 98% Cotton / 2% Stretch Rotation Chinos in Slim, Straight, or Athletic – $21.99 ($44.99)
- Cloud 94 Soft (93%poly / 7% spandex) Polo – $12.49 ($24.99) reviewed in polopalooza
Two styles of pants are shown above, each in a different fabric. The 5-pockets (upper right) are 100% performance fabric like the shorts, but they don’t make a “swish swish” sound and they do an excellent job of attempting to be an affordable alternative to lululemon’s Warpstreme ABC pants and shorts.
The Rotation chinos (bottom left) are 98% cotton/2% stretch with a normal chino/slacks pocket layout with slash pockets up front and horizontal welts in the rear.
50% off is set to end today, 7/29/24. Seems like they’ve been turning the half-off “faucet” on and off with a bit more frequency lately?
J. Crew Part II: Extra 57.5% off select FINAL sale items w/ EXTRA
The Pick: Camden suede loafers with leather soles – $87.12 FINAL w/ EXTRA ($228)
STOP TRYING TO SELL US FINAL SALE LOAFERS, J. CREW. Final sale = no returns or exchanges. So final sale shoes are a huge risk. Loafers = extra dose of risky. Yet… *sighs*… here we are. Full review of those (nice) loafers can be found here.
BONUS Target: 30% off Goodfellow Chinos and Polos
- Goodfellow 98% Cotton / 2% Spandex Chinos in Slim, Athletic, or Straight Fit – $21 ($30)
- Goodfellow Polo Shirts in 58% cotton / 37% poly / 5% spandex – $8.40 ($12)
Throw in some chukkas and… you get the idea. Applies only to Goodfellow, which means the excellent All in Motion brand performance polos and 5-pockets are excluded. Polo shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.
Also worth a mention:
- GAP: 50% off, no code needed. Applies to their bestselling khakis.
- Bonobos: Extra 30% off sale & final sale items w/ 30ROCKS
- Banana Republic: Extra 20% off sale items AND an additional 10% off that extra-on-sale price with BRAFF
- Nordstrom: Their big Anniversary Sale is underway.