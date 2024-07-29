Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier End of Season Sale, Old Navy 50% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Shown very top of the post at left and right. These are the shorts version of their flagship, almost never on sale chinos. Fabric blend on these is 98% cotton/2% elastane (oddly enough their chinos are 97%/3%). All the colors you’d expect, and the full inseam range (5″, 7″, 9″, and 10.5″) are on sale and fall to $29.32 with that EXTRA15 code. Sale and code are set to expire today, Monday 7/29/24.

Not just warm weather stuff. Nice to see them include year-round stuff like many of their core line suits, dress shoes, etc. in this “end of season” sale. No code needed. Discount depends on the item you’re looking at.

Two styles of pants are shown above, each in a different fabric. The 5-pockets (upper right) are 100% performance fabric like the shorts, but they don’t make a “swish swish” sound and they do an excellent job of attempting to be an affordable alternative to lululemon’s Warpstreme ABC pants and shorts.

The Rotation chinos (bottom left) are 98% cotton/2% stretch with a normal chino/slacks pocket layout with slash pockets up front and horizontal welts in the rear.

50% off is set to end today, 7/29/24. Seems like they’ve been turning the half-off “faucet” on and off with a bit more frequency lately?

The Pick: Camden suede loafers with leather soles – $87.12 FINAL w/ EXTRA ($228)

STOP TRYING TO SELL US FINAL SALE LOAFERS, J. CREW. Final sale = no returns or exchanges. So final sale shoes are a huge risk. Loafers = extra dose of risky. Yet… *sighs*… here we are. Full review of those (nice) loafers can be found here.

Throw in some chukkas and… you get the idea. Applies only to Goodfellow, which means the excellent All in Motion brand performance polos and 5-pockets are excluded. Polo shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.

Also worth a mention: