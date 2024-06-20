$69 lululemon bone white ABCs, Brooks Bros Shorts and Polos, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Yes you can mix and match, so a polo and some shorts would = $99. Or two polos = $99. Or two pairs of shorts = $99. Up to you. Kinda fun. Bravo to the BB promo team on that one. Deal ends Tuesday 6/25.

Part of their “we made too much” section. Slim or Classic fits. Decent waist size selection at post time, but 32″ and 34″ inseams only. Drat. Apologies to the 28″ and 30″ inseam crowd. But maybe you can get them hemmed up?

As a heat dome is now ripping its path across the continent, it’s therefor not a bad time to call out some very on sale, very breathable, very comfortable, swamp-arse fighting lululemon Warpstreme ABC pants in a perfect-for-summer shade of off-white. Final sale. Can only be returned in-store for credit. But that’s better than nothing. Unless you don’t live near a store. And then it truly is nothing.

Buried within a “select men’s styles from $24.50” sale lurks the real deal: Dress Pants. Most of the stuff in that sale is less (or far less) than 40% off. So relative to J. Crew’s usual sales and promos, it’s not overly tempting. But it’s their Bowery fit line in wool, wool-oxford, and dressy cotton that are the real deals. Sale is set to expire today, 6/20/24.

The Pick: 100% Mercerized Cotton “Smart” Polo – $49 ($109)

Fifty bucks can feel like a lot for a cotton polo, but the Charles Tyrwhitt “smart” line of super smooth, dressy polos are sort of in their own category. They’re made from mercerized cotton, so they’re almost as smooth as silk. They’re equipped with hidden button down collars, so they’re perfect for dressing up with a suit or sportcoat (as shown above). There’s just one issue: They can shrink in the wash. Even some of us with extensive, good track records with NOT shrinking stuff in the wash (myself included) have found our CT Smart Polos to shrink about half a size when machine laundered. So be careful with them, and don’t be surprised if they do tighten and shorten up a bit. And remember that since it’s CT, shipping is bleepin’ expensive, as their goods still ship from the U.K. But Mr. Tyrwhitt has his fans. Especially when it comes to the smart polos. So still worth a mention.

Getting out in front of this early, but it’ll be here before we know it. Early Access for certain tiers of their cardmembers starts in less than three weeks. Sale goes live to the rest of us on Monday July 15th. It’s traditionally one of the bigger sales of the year, as it’s not a clearance event with picked over last-season’s stuff. Instead it’s forward looking. New arrivals, on sale, and as always with Nordstrom, everything ships and returns for free. If you want some context, here’s what last year’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale looked like. Some years are better than others, and its no secret that Nordstrom has been struggling lately under the weight of “too much of the wrong inventory.” So yeah, we’ll have to see how this goes in about a month.

Ends today, Thursday 6/20/24. It’s positioned as a 40% off plus an additional 25% off once you hit that $100 threshold. But the maths say that’s 55% off. More picks over here in the One Sale Five Outfits post. Remember that to max out the discount you have to spend more than $100. So if you’re in the market for a pair of shorts or chinos and that’s about it, then probably not the sale for you.

Also worth a mention: