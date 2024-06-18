One Sale, Five Outfits: Banana Republic Factory 55% off $100+

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT… it can make for a fun experiment. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can provide as inspiration. Here’s five clickable outfits with foundations mined from Banana Republic FACTORY’s currently running 55% off $100+ event.

Yes, BR Factory is one of those brands that seems to “always” be on sale, but 40% off + an additional 25% off $100+ (net=55% off) is quite good for them. Especially considering much of their new summer tailored wear looks to use breathable fabrics and smart tailoring details like no lining or half-lined blazers (which should equal real breathability). A reminder that BR Factory is going to be a step down in terms of quality compared to mainline BR. But they’re also significantly more affordable. Individual BRF item prices below reflect a 40% + additional 25% off discount (we’re assuming you’d spend more than $100, as each outfit is north of that).

Flying coach, looking First Class

BRF: Linen Cotton Light Gray Glen Plaid (unlined) Suit Jacket = $144 ($192),

Linen Cotton Glen Plaid Trousers – $76.50 ($92) / ($220 for the entire suit),

Slim Core Temp Dress Shirt – $38.25 ($51),

Reversible Dress Belt – $49 (excluded from promo).

Others: “Halfday” Garment Duffel – $98,

Sunski Shoreline Sunglasses – $58,

Darn Tough “Strut” Socks – $24 (no barefeet through TSA plz),

Grant Stone Suede Traveler Penny Loafers – $348

(less expensive shoes: Dune London Silas – $168),

Seiko Presage GMT Watch – $625,

(less expensive watch: Timex Waterbury GMT – $125.78).

Early morning Farmer’s Market shopping

BR Factory: Lightweight Nylon Jacket – $63 ($84),

Short Sleeve Summer Cotton Shirt – $19.50 ($26),

Linen Blend Easy Beach Pants – $38.25 ($51),

Waxed Canvas Tote – $45 ($60).

Others: Kent Wang Sunglasses – $55,

Banana Republic Suede Court Sneakers – $150.



Patio lunch date

BR Factory: Linen Cotton Unlined Jacket – $117 ($156),

Slim Linen Blend 5-Pocket Pants – $42.75 ($57),

Slim Chambray Shirt – $31.50 ($42),

Suede Belt – $25.

Others: Carfina Keyhole Sunglasses – $39,

USA Made Navy w/ Olive Stripe merino blend socks – $17.50,

Clarks Desert Boot Evo in Dark Brown Suede – $140,

Timex Weekender – $40ish.

BR Factory: Pique Button Down Collar Polo – $24.75 ($33),

Slim Lived in Chino – $38.25 ($51),

Leather Chino Belt – $38.50 (excluded from promo, but counts towards $100 min. spend).

Others: Kent Wang Aviators – $55,

Invicta 1953 Dive Watch – $127.99 (review here),

Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Strap – $36,

Darn Tough The Standard Mid-Calf Lightweight Lifestyle Sock – $26,

J. Crew MacAlister Desert Boots – $158.

Summer dressed-up night out

BR Factory: Linen Cotton Jacket (unlined back) – $117 ($156),

Linen/Cotton Trouser – $54 ($72) ($171 total for the whole suit),

Slim-fit Dress Shirt – $33.75 ($45).

Others: The Tie Bar Dot Pocket Square – $14,

Orient Bambino V2 Rose Gold Hands/Numerals – $165,

Allen Edmonds Merino Cool Over the Calf Socks – $24,

Spier Monk Straps – $178,

Nordstrom Reversible Belt – $37.10 ($49.50).

The B.R. FACTORY 40% + additional 25% off $100+ event is scheduled to end Thursday 6/20/24.