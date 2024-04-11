Darn Tough free shipping, UNIQLO AIRism sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

A bit more simplicity from J. Crew with this new SHOP30 code. Yes there are tons of exclusions (unconstructed cotton/linen jackets are out… drat), but at least it’s straightforward this time.

Could have sworn the commuter button downs in white and blue were excluded when the sale launched. (Edit: looks like “business white” and “business blue” are excluded, but the above regular ol’ white and blue are 20% off? Whut?) Looks like some of them are now included. Discount jumps to 25% off if you hit $250.

If you take anything from this goofy website that you’re reading now, let it be to stop wearing cotton underwear, and switch to performance fabric underwear. Especially as we head towards summer. Cotton holds onto moisture, chafes, and is a general and literal pain in the backside during sweaty season. UNIQLO’s AIRism performance fabric boxer briefs are breathable, wick moisture away from the skin, and unlike other brands… super cheap. Especially now that they’re on sale for a couple bucks off. Sale ends today, Thursday 4/11.

Darn Tough, AKA America’s greatest sock maker, doesn’t do sales. So this is as good as it gets for them. That and it’s the perfect time to give them a shot, if you’re skeptical on just how good these socks can be (admittedly they get mentioned on Dappered alllll the time). Those Stanley K socks are sneaky great to wear with suits and dress pants and chinos for long days of being dressed up. Yes they were designed to wear with rubber boots, but they’re lightweight, thin (but strong) through the calf, and have just the right amount of cushioning underfoot and up the back of the heel. They’re brilliant.

Too early for shorts? It’s probably too early for shorts. Unless you live in a place where it’s not too early for shorts.

Also worth a mention: