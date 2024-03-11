Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 30% off Target T-Shirts, Select Stretch Wool Suits on Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

There are more than a few phrases and sentences that are overused on Dappered. You may be familiar with some of them. Here’s two:

“That would look great with everything from a suit, to a t-shirt and jeans.” “Or whatever your favorite pair of dark wash denim happens to be.”



Well these t-shirts and jeans are on sale, and they’d look great with… everything from a t-shirt and jeans, to whatever your favorite dark wash denim happens to be.

“Wait so what you’re saying is these on-sale t-shirts and jeans would look great with… dark wash jeans and a t-shirt and jeans?”

Yep.

Nailed it.

(Listen, you try spending 15 years of your life writing reviews of polo shirts and dissertations on the differences between a suit jacket, blazer, and sportcoart. I’m eternally grateful, yes. But I make no apologies for my brain, at this point, basically being porridge.)

Remember: Banana Republic Factory is Banana Republic’s diffusion/step-down/originally created for outlet malls brand. So it’s not going to have the same fabrics, feel, or finish (which all sometimes translates to not having the same fit) as big-brother Banana Republic. That said, if you like the BR look but don’t have the BR budget, Factory can be a place to turn. Promo is 50% off + an additional 20% off that discounted price… which means the total is 60% off full ticket (100 x 0.5 = 50. 50 x .08 = 40. 100 – 40 = 60). BR Factory’s promos is set to expire tomorrow, same day as mainline BR’s Friends and Family event.

They must have over-ordered this Italian stretch wool fabric? Discount depends on what color you’re after. Atlantic Blue and Navy (which looks more like a medium/darker blue and less of a true midnight navy) are 40% off. Charcoal and the lighter harbor blue are 33% off. No code needed. Jackets are here, trousers are here. Remember since they’re suit separates, you have to put each piece in your cart individually before you check out.

Original picks are here. But adding a few more picks here as the launch of this thing was a little glitchy for some of us (early on, the extra 15% off wasn’t applying at checkout, but they seemed to have fixed that relatively early on Friday). Sale ends the day after tomorrow. A note about those 72-hour-tees in teal. These must be overstock/a previous season’s tees? Because they’re in the sale section on their own, and the extra 15% off is applying. There are plenty more colors over here at full price, and yes the merino30 code is still working on those. But if you’re good with that teal shade, those are less expensive. Good size selection at post time.

Also worth a mention: