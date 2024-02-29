Brooks Brothers Wardrobe Event, $36 Merino Sweaters, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Gotta hand it to Brooks Brothers. They sure are trying to make it easy (in an organizational sense) to build a wardrobe during this sale. Note that those Explorer line suits are sold as separates, so you get to independently choose the size of the jacket and trousers. Deal is 2 Jackets + 2 Pants (so two full suits) for $999 total. Not bad if you like Brooks Brothers, Vitale Barberis Italian wool, and prefer suit separates to standard “nested” suits where you don’t get to choose the size of the pants that come with the jacket.

Full review here. The no date option is also in and ready to ship. The date option (as shown above) will be is now back in stock and ready to ship as of this morning at 11am ET. Their Hyperion GMT will also be back in stock at that point.

The Pick: Men’s The Standard Mid-Calf Lightweight Lifestyle Sock – $26

No better time to see what all the fuss is about. If you had to pick one type/model of socks that you’d be forced to wear with everything for the rest of your life… from working out to wearing with a suit and tie… these are the socks. No really. “The Standard” from Darn Tough are those socks. Perfect for casual, smart casual, and/or dressed to the nines. They do it all. Made in the USA, extra cushioning protects without being overly bulky, made from temperature regulating and moisture wicking merino wool. Machine wash gentle and tumble dry low. And now for the skeptical, Darn Tough is running a free shipping no minimum promo. So for those who are like “there’s no way ONE pair of socks can be worth $26…” … now’s not a bad time to pick up just one pair to see for yourself. Or don’t. But free shipping usually won’t kick in until $50. So this is the time for those who want to buy a pair of socks, and just one pair of socks.

In case you glazed over this in yesterday’s best bets for $75 or less. These were out of stock for the longest time, but they’re back. From Target’s in-house athletic/performance line. Super stretchy, smooth jersey performance fabric that does a nice job wicking and breathing. Doesn’t have an anti-stink treatment (like lululemon or Rhone polos)… so you’ll want to not let these sit for too long after sweating buckets in them… but a little white vinegar along with your normal detergent in the wash should neutralize most funk-causing bacteria. Key words: should and most.

Looks like Ledbury found some stock of their flagship white and blue fine twill dress shirts. At post time, classic fit only (no tailored fit)… unless you’re good with French cuffs. They have some tailored fits with French cuffs. These are ready to ship and not their Made to Order line. So no waiting around for a few weeks. Note that these aren’t non-iron. Ledbury Fine Twill is a great fabric and not a wrinkle-magnet like some shirt fabrics, but yes, you will have to iron them a bit. This is the shirt brand that slightly lowers their second button, so you don’t have to debate between “should I undo one button or two?” … and their collars, fabrics (especially the fine twills), and overall construction are all excellent. Sure wish they had some tailored fits in this sale though. Sale is set to expire tomorrow, 3/1/24.

Of course DSW is using leap-day as a reason to run a sale. Drops those Anthony Veer suede dress chukkas down to under $100.

We’re at the tail end of sweater season so sizes are getting pretty picked over depending on what color/style you’re after, but the examples above had at least a decent size selection at checkout. 100% merino wool for $36-ish isn’t half bad.

Full Review here. Clearly more rugged than dressy, but they can absolutely still be used in a “chinos chukkas polo” style scenario. And bottom line:

They’re really, really good.

They had been pegged to full price for the longest time in the versatile “taupe” suede seen above. Nice to see them getting a solid price cut. Also on sale in “hickory” leather. Should ship and return for free.

The Pick: Italian Wool Dress Trousers – $111.30 ($229)

Original picks can be found here, but wow did a lot of this stuff move fast. Oddly enough their Italian wool dress trousers are still pretty stocked up on sizes, fits, and colors… and they’re not even final sale. The vast majority of their sale section is final sale right now, but the Marzotto (the Italian mill) Fabric, 98% Wool, 2% Elastane dress pants can still be returned or exchanged if they arrive and you’re not pleased as punch with them.

Also worth a mention: