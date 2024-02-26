Bonobos Extra 30% off Sale Styles (picks are warm weather focused)

Welcome to a very weird time of year. It’s too late in the season for most people to be buying cold weather gear, yet not quite warm enough for a lot of us to invest significantly in new warm weather stuff. So?

Last year’s clearance. That’s where one can save a good amount of money… IF they have your size.

And therein lies the rub. “Buy out of season and save lots of money” is a great theory if you’re not a small, medium, large, 32-34 waist, 15, 15.5, or 16 shirt neck, or 38, 40, or 42 jacket. Because if you are, chances are your sizes will move faster than most.

That’s why we’ve done our best to fish out some warm weather gear (from last year) in the Bonobos sale section, all while limiting our picks to items that had at least some of those sizes left at post time. But again, this stuff can move fast. and be aware that it’s mostly final sale items in that sale section. Anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. And this isn’t an extensive post. Again, it’s a weird time of year. Not a lot meets the self-imposed criteria we’ve established for this post. Code EXTRADAY is good for an additional 30% off and runs through Sunday. Off we go with the (quick) picks…

NOT final sale. Which is a rarity in their sale section right now. So these should ship and return for free. And yes, wool trousers even in a warm-weather focused batch of picks. Especially in a warm-weather focused batch of picks. These aren’t heavy tweed trousers. these are all season wool dress pants that should breathe and help regulate your temperature. Pair them up with a smart polo and suede loafers for an elevated casual look, or wear an unconstructed blazer, sharp dress shirt, and monk straps for a warm weather wedding. Fabric is 98% Wool, 2% Elastane from Italy’s Marzotto mill. Over 200 reviews and 4.5/5 starts.

If the Target All in Motion 5 pockets taught us anything, it’s that some “golf” pants need not be confined to the course. You don’t need to know a sand wedge from a shih-tzu to wear the heck out of these things. 5 pocket style leans more casual, but they can pull duty with some blazers and sportcoats. Tees and sneakers too of course. Breathable, wicking, etc.

Dressier than their standard stretch chinos. Front closure has an extend tab with button for a sleeker look. Italian sourced 98% cotton / 2% spandex fabric. Year round weight. Still machine washable. Tumble dry low. Just a couple colors with a decent size selection at post time, but those colors are the ones that are shown above. Pretty versatile, right? Final sale though. No returns or exchanges.

The flagship Bonobos short-sleeve shirt. But be warned that these are final sale (no returns or exchanges) and sizes are suuuuper scattered depending on which pattern, fit, and size you’re after. These have to be stock from last spring/summer. So by now they’re the definition of “picked over.”

Not final sale. So that’s a big plus. They also claim to be washable, but even with “washable” merino wool it’s probably best to just dry clean or hand wash it sparingly. Merino is naturally anti-microbial. So unless you sweat the heck out of it during one wear (been there!) you should be good to skip laundering it. Sizes are scattered depending on what color you’re after.

And the crewnecks. Sizes are even more scattered on the crews.

Anyone who has ever wandered into a pro shop knows golf gear is expensive. Especially performance polos. These are less so on the price front, but know they’re final sale and most sizes have been scooped out from the peak of the bell curve.

Because we’re not as close to April as some of us would like to think. So flannels are still very much being worn. BUT! Bonobos kindly made some in a lighter weight, but still brushed and soft fabric. Those’ll do for these weird transitional seasons. Final sale though. No returns or exchanges.

Really wish these weren’t final sale. Ninety bucks is a big pile of cash to lay down on a risk. No returns or exchanges. Designed for their golf line, but looks like it could be worn as upgraded-athleisure (think with joggers, chinos, jeans, etc.) Looks a little like lululemon’s down for it all jacket.

The additional 30% off sale and final sale items code EXTRADAY runs through this Sunday, March 3rd, 2024.