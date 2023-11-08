Long Weekend Men’s Style Sales Roundup – November 2023

Editor’s Note: In the past we used to sit “Veterans Day” sales out. The term just sounds odd, much like Memorial Day sales. But after hearing from a few Vets, it turns out that silence was misplaced. Word is even stores on Military bases have Veterans Day sales, so while much of the world sees November 11th (and the observance around it) as a solemn occasion, here in the States it’s different. Our policy on keeping quiet on Memorial Day won’t change, but for Veterans day, we’ve been given the green light from the segment of the readership who have served. And if you’re feeling grateful for all that Veterans and their families do and have done, consider reallocating some of that style budget by way of making a donation to the USO, the EOD Warrior Foundation, Special Ops Warrior Fund, or another organization dedicated to helping our veterans.

Even includes their khakis and cords? Brilliant. Half off. No code needed. Set to expire today, Wednesday 11/8/23. Not sure what that means for the rest of the weekend.

OOOH. That’ll do. Especially the charcoal option. That particular sportcoat has been used quite a bit recently.

Set to end today, 11/8/23. Dropping into the first person here if you’ll allow it for a second… Dagnabit I like those dark brown suede Anthony Veer chukkas. Admittedly they are NOT the greatest quality, but so far… so (pretty) good. Yet why do I feel like the moment they (possibly) self-destruct, our shoe expert Adam (who has an eye and nose for good quality shoes) is gonna pop out from behind a bush and be like “HEY I TRIED TO WARN YOU ABOUT THAT BRAND.” At least the Clarks Bushacre 3 got the A.R.S.E. seal of approval.

Hey look what got extended an additional 24 hours. Full original picks can be found here if you’d like them, and here’s yesterday’s one-sale-five-outfits post. It’s five (FIVE!) style scenarios for the price of one post (we don’t charge here). And no you don’t have to buy the BR stuff. If you’ve got something similar or you can replicate a look with other items you may have if it pleases your eye, then do so. Use what you’ve got!

You have to be logged in, so that means creating an account with Nike if you don’t have one already. Yes it’s another one of “those” sales. But a few favorites like Blazers, Court Legacys, etc. are getting the 25% off. No Killshots and few AF1s at post time though.

Ends tomorrow (Thursday 11/9), so who knows what if anything they have prepared and ready for the weekend. It’s another one of these tiered deals with the best percent-off going for those who want to jump through the hoop of making and signing into an account on the J. Crew website or app. Prices above do reflect that 40% off, as I’m guessing a lot of us have a J. Crew account (you get free outbound shipping) or wouldn’t overly mind making one. But more power to you if you’re sticking to your guns and taking the 30% off and not signing up. Anyway… lots of exclusions with this one. Lots.

As generic of a name as it can get, the adidas “Week of Deals” is actually pretty good. Ultraboost sneakers, tiro track pants and jackets, and more. No Stan Smith lux though. Not surprised those are excluded, as those are almost never on sale. One of the first sales out of the gate, and one of the first to expire.

A reminder that BR and BR Factory aren’t the same quality. Factory is a step down, and thus their constant sales and lower price points. But there can be real hits. Just make sure you go in with your expectations not as high as they could be. Deal is 50% off, prices are as marked, and then an additional 15% that on-sale price gets knocked off at checkout. GAP inc. cardmembers can bump that additional 15% off to an additional 25% off if they use that card and the code BRCARDVIP.

The leather WP Standard uses really is a step above. They know their stuff, they carefully select their stuff, and the end result is… pretty amazing stuff. And their prices are moderate, yet still reflect the quality piece that you’re buying. They don’t run sales often either. Head here for a full review of that briefcase. Code EARLY15 ends tomorrow, Thursday 11/9.

Not very extensive in terms of styles on sale (was hoping the chesterfields would be included but no such luck), but their bestselling ultra light down vests (the wide quilt option) and seamless down parkas are seeing some price cuts.

No sale or promo on these, but their shoes are like their suits and blazer… lots of value for the money. Lots. And they don’t run many sales.

Spier has been all but sold out of their excellent Blake Stitched shoes for a while, and it’s good to see that at least some styles and colors are coming back into stock. Still waiting on those dark brown oxfords though. Black is back, as are many other shades of brown, but dark brown hasn’t been restocked quite yet. Also worth noting is their upgraded Goodyear Welted collection that’s made in Portugal, and uses full grain box calf leather from the German tannery Weinheimer.

No sale, but Kent Wang seems to only put something on sale if they’re discontinuing it. And every year these gloves sell so well that they’d be crazier than a box of frogs to cut these from their catalog. Four options, two of which are touch-screen compatible, two of which are standard. And unlike almost all other touchscreen gloves that have a little nubbin of tech-friendly whats-its on the index fingers, Kent Wang’s touchscreen gloves have (calf-skin) palms that have been “treated with nanotechnology to be responsive to touchscreen devices, such as phones and tablets. This treatment will never wear off, unlike spray-on treatments other makers use.” … Nifty.

