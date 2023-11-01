Chinos Chukkas Polo: Long Sleeves with a Blazer for Fall / Winter

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation as to why chinos, chukkas, and a polo works. Click here for the growing archive.

Editor’s Note: So what we’ve done here is taken this and this, which is the foundational Chinos Chukkas Polo look (navy polo, gray or khaki chinos, brown suede chukkas), and made a couple of necessary cool/cold weather tweaks:

The Jacket: GAP Mac Jacket – $75ish when on sale ($118) A simple mac is one of those timeless pieces of clothes you’ll wear with darn near everything. This one is relatively affordable, keeps it simple (which is a hallmark of a mac jacket), and water resistant thanks to it’s nylon exterior.

The Sportcoat: Spier and Mackay Charcoal Pin Texture “Super Comfort” Stretch Wool Sportcoat – $398. Half-canvas, all season weight, 1/4 lined in the back for breathability, patch pockets up front to dress it down just a little, and a stretch wool fabric made specifically to maximize comfort. The more affordable option: Wear the jacket from your charcoal suit, if you have a charcoal suit. Which you might have, since it’s the first suit you should probably buy.

The Long Sleeve Polo: Rhone Delta Pique Long Sleeve Polo – $98. Hidden buttons under the collar make it the perfect choice to wear under a sportcoat or suit jacket. Breathable, wicking, anti-stink tech-fabric isn’t cheap, but it’s significantly more comfortable than cotton.

The Pants: Target All in Motion Performance Fabric 5-Pockets – $40. These things again? These things again. Almost as good as the Lululemon ABC for a fraction of the price.

The Sunglasses: Carfia Polarized Men’s Sunglasses – $25.99. Great for the price. Nicely weighted acetate frames, polarized lenses, no silly/obnoxious visible branding, and at 53mm they should fit most guys just fine. Shipped by Amazon at post time.

The Belt: Made in the USA L.L. Bean Essential Belt – $44.95. The new standard. Review here.

The Watch: Orient Kamasu Automatic – $200ish w/ Crown & Buckle NTTD Supreme NATO – $34. One of Orient’s best. Full review here. In house automatic movement, classic hands and indices, sapphire crystal, and a 200m water resistance. The bracelet it comes on is great, but we’re going with a super smooth 007 inspired striped NATO strap this time.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough Scout Boot Midweight Hiking Socks – $29. A little thicker (but not too thick) compared to their “Standard” dress socks. And that’s good both for the cold and for providing extra cushioning. These socks are very comfortable.

The Chukkas: Goodyear Welted Anthony Veer Wilson Chukka Boot – $119.99 w/ CIDER10 ($199). Note that you have to make a DSW rewards account (simple login) with them to use that $20 off CIDER10 code. Full review here. Dark brown suede, sleek shape, studded rubber sole. Perfect for fall and winter.

The Shoe-Waterproofing-Spray: Saphir Super Invulner – $27. Make sure you gently spray those chukkas with some waterproofer before you head out into the autumn/winter slop. High quality spray on products like Saphir’s Invulner use resin to create a waterproof layer on top but still allows for the leather to breathe, which is ideal. More information on shoe care can be found in this recent explainer/how-to post.