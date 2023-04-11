Chinos, Chukkas, Polo: Budget Bond – Splurge, but not luxury brands

The Suggestion: Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo for Hot Weather Casual

It’s timeless, it’s comfortable, and there are endless combinations. If you get your fit right, it looks terrific. So if you want to put together an athletic look, yet still feel comfortable and relaxed in the heat, then chinos chukkas polo (*waves hands around like a carnival barker*) may be just what you’re looking for.

Head over to this post for a full breakdown as to why this combination of garments works. That post is also a cheaper version of the Jim Bond look you’ll see below. This time we’re going with some splurges. It’s not the ultra-expensive designer stuff seen in the movies, yet it’s still high performing gear that’ll look and feel really, really good.

The Polo: Rhone Delta Pique Hidden Button Down Collar Performance Polo – $88. Tech pique wicks and helps regulate your temperature. Hidden button down collar keeps your points from curling/flying away as the day goes on. They’re great. Period.

The Watch and Strap: Baltic Aquascaphe – $600ish & Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO – $34. As close as you’re gonna get to SPECTRE’s Seamaster, or the current “heritage” model Omega currently has in production. We’ve put the Aquascaphe on a desert stripe NATO in this scenario because Crown & Buckle are currently sold out of their 20mm gray stripes. But you’d think those would come back in stock soon. Also very much worth noting is that Baltic is now selling a flat-link bracelet for the Aquascaphe. Yeeeeeeeeeeeeehaw that looks good. Full review of the Baltic can be found here.

The Pants: Lululemon ABC or Commission Pants in Silver Drop – $128. The Lululemon Commission and ABC pants are the current standard in tech-trousers. Why? Because they don’t look or feel like tech pants. The warpstreme fabric has terrific stretch without feeling like you’re wearing lycra. It’s smooth, soft, and doesn’t make a “swish swish” sound. Breathability is excellent, and they’re absolutely wearable in 100+ heat. Available in slim fit, or a more athletic “classic” fit that’s not bulky or billowing. Popular enough despite the price that they can sometimes have a hard time keeping these things in stock.

The Sunglasses: Made in the USA American Optical Original Pilot – $265. Not that many years back these used to go for around $100 on Amazon. No longer, but they’ve also upgraded materials, tooling, and the overall manufacturing process. So there is a method behind that price jump. Also, the AO Original Pilot are legends for a reason. Designed in the 1950s to meet the needs of military aviators, and even landed on the moon as part of the Apollo missions. The more affordable option: Kent Wang Aviator – $55. (That’s actually the pair of sunglasses seen at the very top of the post. Those aren’t AOs. I know. Sneaky.)

The Belt: Made in the USA Tanner Goods Classic Belt – $115. A brand whose belts are one of our man Adam’s favorites. He’s our resident promoter of “buy less buy better”, and you’d be hard pressed to not feel a major difference between this Tanner Goods belt and something mass produced. A belt to buy and wear for decades. Read the size guide and make sure you get the right one, although they do offer free exchanges.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough Scout Boot Midweight Hiking Sock – $29. Bizarrely comfortable. Made in the USA. And machine washable. (And you don’t even have to machine wash them with each use… wait what?) Incredible socks for those of us who are on the move often.

The Chukkas: Sanders Made in the UK Chesham Chukkas – $345ish FINAL…ish*. Bond may wear a different mode of Sanders Chukka in the movies (the oft-mentioned crepe soled Hi-Top), but the Chesham is even more versatile. It’s the sole. The Chesham has a subtle rubber studded sole, which is much less likely to slip on smooth wet surfaces. Crepe has a tendency to hydroplane on wet sidewalks/brick/etc. Which if you live in a wet weather climate (or experience the occasional spring/summer thunderstorm) that’s not out of the realm of possibility. And the Chesham is still comfortable, made with high quality materials, and Goodyear welted. With a slightly more accommodating toe shape, those who prefer thicker socks with more cushioning (yes even in spring and summer) won’t be cramped. A size 9.5 UK fit my normally 10.5D feet perfect out of the box. *Know that these are a risk though, since it’s a steep £40 non-refundable outbound shipping charge, and you’re on the hook for returns. So returns would be very, very cost prohibitive. You can find these at some other UK based retailers for less… but can’t speak on customer service/shipping/etc. there.

Want more of these Chinos/Chukkas/Polos outfits? Head here for the archive. We’ll be rebooting this series as the warm weather rolls on with currently available items.