Style Scenario: Feels Like Fall – Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Football, finally seeing a break in the heat, and a few days that feel almost cold. This is the time of year when a little bit of layering feels great, and subtle nods to the season in your outfit are appreciated. Depending on your location, you might not be here yet. But fingers crossed autumn arrives for you soon. First we started with a casual look. Now we move on to a smart-casual look that shifts away from the light & bright colors of summer, and moves towards the darker & calmer tones of autumn. Because the earth is tipped on its axis. That’s why. And if this outfit looks a little familiar… that’s because it should. Sometimes it’s good to be reminded that most of us don’t need an acre full of clothing. Well loved versatile options > quantity for the sake of quantity.

The Sportcoat: Spier and Mackay Charcoal Pin Texture “Super Comfort” Stretch Wool Sportcoat – $398. Half-canvas, all season weight, 1/4 lined in the back for breathability, patch pockets up front to dress it down just a little, and a stretch wool fabric made specifically to maximize comfort. Perfect. The more affordable option: Wear the jacket from your charcoal suit, if you have a charcoal suit. Which you might have, since it’s the first suit you should probably buy.

The Long Sleeve Polo: Rhone Delta Pique Long Sleeve Polo in Grape Wine – $49.99 ($98). A dark, rich red is about as autumnal looking as it gets. Cooling, wicking, performance Delta Pique fabric. Hidden button down collar = a must for wearing with suits and sportcoats. On sale for almost half off via Sierra… but free shipping there doesn’t kick in until $89 with the code SHIP89. So know that.

The Pants: Target All in Motion Performance Fabric 5-Pockets – $40. These things again? These things again. Almost as good as the Lululemon ABC for a fraction of the price. Featured heavily in the “what to pack when traveling light” post, which clearly was also a big inspiration for this particular outfit you’re viewing now.

The Sunglasses: Spier and Mackay Polarized Model 6 in Black – $55. Vintage looks. Priced like they’re from another age as well, yet not so cheap they’d feel or look junky. Spier makes nice sunglasses for the price (see a couple of in-person reviews here).

The Watch: Timex Marlin Chronograph 40mm Leather Strap Watch – $179. THAT’S NEW. Takes some styling cues from their other Marlin watches, while keeps it under $200 thanks to a quartz movement.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard Mid-Calf Lightweight Lifestyle Socks in Charcoal – $26. As comfortable as you’ll find for a pair of dress socks. “Versatile terry loop cushioning under the foot and below the ankle.” They really are worth the twenty six dollars.

The Chukkas: Made in the UK Sanders Hi-Top Chukkas – $255 (+ $9.99 shipping & if applicable international return costs). While Huckberry has stepped up to sell the polo snuff as well as the dirty buck shades of the famous Sanders Hi-Top Chukka, one still has to head outside of the US to find the black suede option. So be aware you’ll be on the hook for expensive international return shipping if you get the size wrong. The more affordable option: Clarks Bushacre 3 in waxy black suede – $90ish

The Belt: Nordstrom Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50: A simple, reversible belt. Black on one side, brown on the other.