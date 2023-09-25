Style Scenario: Feels Like Fall – Casual (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Football, finally seeing a break in the heat, and a few days that feel almost cold. This is the time of year when a little bit of layering feels great, and subtle nods to the season in your outfit are appreciated. Depending on your location, you might not be here yet. But fingers crossed autumn arrives for you soon.

The Sweater: Tie Bar Cable Shawl Collar Cardigan – $98. Knit from a 90% cotton 10% wool blend. Deep navy color. Cable knit body, rib knit collar, placket, cuffs, and hem. Shown in person over here in our 10 Sweater Styles post. The more affordable option: Amazon Essentials Fleece (Sweatshirt material) shawl collar cardigan – $29

The T-Shirt: J. Crew Garment-Dyed Slub Cotton T-Shirt in Slate Blue (Slim, Classic, or Tall Fit) – $7.99 FINAL w/ SHOPSALE ($29.50). Extra 60% off with that SHOPSALE code ends today, Monday 9/25. And don’t forget that it’ll ship free if you’ve got an account login with them on their website (that counts as their Passport Rewards program).

The Pants: Bonobos Stretch Italian Moleskin Trousers – $47.40 w/ LUCKYDAY ($139). Plush. Soft. Rich. So if the forecast calls for it to heat back up as the day wears on, might want to go with regular chinos… but if you’re getting a true taste of fall early in the season, it’s fun to bust out the moleskin. And the price is decent. Extra 40% off with that code LUCKYDAY, and they’re one of the few items in the Bonobos sale section right now that’s not final sale. So these can be returned/exchanged if need be. UPDATE: The original outfit had some chestnut brown moleskin trousers, but those seem to have sold out/been taken off the Bonobos site. Swapped in the “duffel green” option instead. Thanks to Brandon H. for the heads up.

The Sunglasses: Carfia 53572 Acetate Polarized Sunglasses – $26. Another item that works in a casual scenario, but would also look great dressed up a bit too. Keyhole between the lenses but a flatter, more modern bridge through the brow region.

The Watch: Casio Diver – $50ish w/ Crown & Buckle NTTD Supreme NATO – $34. The famous super-affordable dive watch, upgraded a notch thanks to a super smooth NATO strap with a 007 inspired color/stripe-scheme. All for around $90 bucks total.

The Socks: Bombas Targeted Compression Performance Socks – $20. Purposefully designed after customer requests for socks that stay comfortable over long periods of use. Merino Wool blend in the heel, arch, and toe, with a blend of performance materials throughout the rest of the sock.

The Boots: Clarks Bushacre 3 in Beeswax – $70ish: A casual staple. Really great boots for the price. Review here. Textured sole isn’t a true crepe, so in case a sudden sprinkle happens you shouldn’t be slipping and sliding all over the place like if you were on crepe sole chukkas.

The Tumbler: Yeti Rambler Insulated Tumbler in Camp Green – $35. They are a pricey buy at thirty-five bucks a pop, but you will use it from now until the rest of time. For the hot-toddy, for coffee, for a sneaky beer on an early fall-evening stroll, etc. They put other tumblers (cheap or spendy) to absolute shame.

The All-Day, Alcohol and Caffeine-Free Hot Toddy: Trader Joe’s Fall Harvest Herbal Tea + Ritual 0% Rum Alternative – $30. Skip the sugar-heavy pumpkin spice latte, and go with this instead:

Two Trader Joe’s Fall Harvest tea bags ($2.49 for a box of 20 bags)

A healthy glug of the alcohol-free “rum”

A big slice of lemon, squeezed and dropped in

Stir/gently muddle but don’t break open the tea

20 oz of hot water

Stir gently again

Do the above, and you’ll have a hot toddy you can drink at 4pm, 4am, or anywhere in-between guilt free.