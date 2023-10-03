J. Crew: 40% off select full price for Members (30% off for non)

Note: If you don’t want to give them your email and create a password on their site/app, you can still get 30% off at checkout as a guest with the code SALETIME

Like was said earlier in the Allen Edmonds Rediscover America post… data’s the new diamonds. And that sound you hear is every brand and retailer doing their best to mine ours by way of incentives like this.

J. Crew is getting a jump on the upcoming long weekend (if you’re lucky to get a long weekend) with 40% off for members of their Passport rewards club with the code EXLCUSIVE. Exclusions are what you’d think. Stretch chinos are excluded. As are almost all suits and blazers, as those were just up for the twice-a-year suiting event.

Outbound shipping is free for rewards members. That’s another bit they try to tempt you with to sign up. Returns will cost you a $7.50 pre-paid label unless you can get your purchase back to a physical J. Crew store. Off we go with the picks…

If AE’s Higgins Mill are too spendy for your blood, then maybe these are worth a shot. Goodyear welted once again, mini Vibram lug sole as well, and these have uppers made from rich looking brown, natural grain, US tanned leather.

Oof. Over half a grand at MSRP. But the 40% off drops them to a menswear-industry-midpoint in terms of price. Not UNIQLO (which are great looking but ultra lightweight for being outerwear), and not an intense investment like Spier or Suitsupply. If you’re in the market for an overcoat or topcoat, always remember to try it on while wearing a suit jacket, blazer, or thicker sweater. It has to fit over real layers. Layers you’ll wear when it’s cold. So it can’t be a true slim that strangles your shoulders every time you try to put it on over something thicker than a t-shirt.

It’s oxford season(s). Wearing an OCBD can get a little warm in summer. Most will stick to lighter poplins, linens, or tech-wear when it’s scorching. But with autumn arriving, now’s not a bad time to pivot to oxford cloth for your button downs. Available in slim fit, classic fit, and yes even a tall template.

Yes indeed, those are v-neck sweaters right there. But not in cheap cotton, which will feel stuffy because cotton holds onto moisture. Not these, since they’re merino wool. A lot of us stick with UNIQLO or Amazon for our lightweight merino sweater needs, but maybe you’re a J. Crew diehard and/or have rewards built up or something.

Sleeve free is often the way to be, depending on the weather. One of the really nice things about the bestselling Sussex line is that they aren’t shiny or synthetic looking like cheap quilted vests.

The era of the twenty-dollar wool dress trousers has passed us. But c’mon, no one was expecting that to last. That was weird, a few months back. Must have been a massive over-stock issue. Looks like they’re back to normal. Fabric is a mainly wool blend: 60% wool/38% polyester/2% elastane. AND… “We updated our customer-favorite Bowery dress pant with a modern fit that offers a bit more room in the hip and thigh.” Huzzah! That’s good news for those with beefy hammies (beef-y ham-mies?) Wear a pair of these with a blazer and sharp dress shirt, or dress them down with a sweater polo and loafers (or even classic white court sneakers).

Casual but more intentional than some old t-shirt, hockey jersey, etc. Slightly slubbed texture to the fabric. Looks like a favorite right out of the bag. Available in classic fit, slim fit, and tall fit.

Strangely enough, lots of button up/down shirts are excluded in this sale. But not these. Yes, it’s the gingham that made J. Crew famous. The secret wash poplin fabric they’ve sold immense amounts of.

“You look like a tablecloth.”

“Nah, that’s a micro-gingham. This is standard.”

“I stand corrected.”

“You look like a tablecl

“STOP THAT.”

More boots. Pair shown above = the 2021 version. Back then they were using Horween CXL for the uppers. Not sure if they’re still doing that. Probably not if they don’t brag about it. Review of the 2021 version can be found here. Vibram mini lug sole is always welcome. Also available in black.

Workshirts = two patch pocket, button-closure chest pockets. Available in classic, slim, or tall fits, and ten different patterns… although the buffalo checks shown above are gonna be tough to beat.

From the upgraded classic-workwear inspired Wallace & Barnes line. Lighter-weight, cotton twill. Corduroy collar. Based on a French chore-coat classic.

Still interesting thanks to the rounded buckle, but they’re elegant and versatile too. Italian leather. Four colors.

And now something more casual, but not overly so. Italian tanned pull-up leather. Will start to immediately take on character as pull-up leather changes with use, as the waxes it’s stuffed with get “pulled up” to the surface with wear. That’s where the patina will come from.

Who needs a crew, you? If you like Donegal, then this should do.

Full review can be found here. From their upgraded Ludlow line. Goodyear welted, leather lined, leather sole. Adam our shoe expert suggests trying a half size UP.

A cardigan that merges a traditional (non-shawl) cardigan with heritage athleisure French-terry fabric. A sweatshirt cardigan? Really? It’s one of those things a lot of us didn’t know we wanted… until now.

These were just 50% off, but in case you missed that, 40% off is still pretty good. Back for another fall and winter in the colors you’d expect. “Peanut Khaki,” “Forest Moss,” “True Graphite,” etc. Slim or straight fits.

40% off is as good as it gets for the MacAlister. Nice suede uppers, natural rubber crepe soles. Not structured like a dressier chukka. Can absolutely be worn with beat up chinos and a t-shirt, or dressed up a bit with dark denim and an unconstructed blazer. A classic that a lot of us lean on often. Be aware that crepe soles like these can slip and slide on wet pavement. They’re called “desert boots” for a reason.

And the leather version of J. Crew’s made in Italy desert boots. Stitch-down construction, natural rubber sole, unlined/not-very-constructed upper for casual and easy use. Super versatile. Full review here.

Not quite as tech/finance bro as a recycled poly fleece-y vest… as long as you don’t wear it with the gingham shirt and some chinos. Would be a nice extra layer to have on hand when you don’t want to wear a hoodie. It’d probably look pretty good with joggers.

Available in either snuff (top) or chocolate brown. Rounded buckle. Tapered end.

UPDATE: It appears that these got excluded mid-day on Tuesday. Could have sworn they were getting the full 40% off earlier in the morning. Thanks to Derek R. for the update. Sorry folks. This is a weird one that they suddenly fell off the 40%/30% off deal.

As good a pair of boots you’ll find at this price. Made in El Salvador, Goodyear welted, and the pull-up leather is terrific. They’re calling this shade “rootbeer,” and it’s mainly a darker mid-brown with some reddish hues depending on the light. Fit seems true, as a size 10.5D fit my normally 10.5 D feet just fine right out of the box. Interior is lined in leather, and the mini-lug vibram sole is visually unobtrusive. A reminder that “pull-up” leather is stuffed with waxes and oils, so it’ll crease and patina and start to show patterns as you wear them. That’s because those waxes get “pulled up” to the surface with use. It’s supposed to do that. They’re not some super uniform looking pair of dress shoes.

The 40% off select full-price for members code EXLCUSIVE , and 30% off for non-members code SHOPTIME runs through Monday 10/9/23.