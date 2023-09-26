Steal Alert: J. Crew 30% off Suits and Blazers

NOTE: Code EARLY is a one day preview for Passport Rewards members, which most of you probably are as it’s how you get free outbound shipping on all orders, and it’s no more than creating a simple website/app login with them (no credit card signup or anything silly like that.) If you’re not already a member of their “Passport” rewards program, you’ll need to create a login for today. Otherwise, the sale goes live for everyone tomorrow, 9/27. Check back for when the code changes.

You can almost hear some of the naysayers… “What’s the big deal? Isn’t 30% off a pretty standard promotion for J. Crew?” Well… sort of. Here’s why this is really quite a good deal:

J. Crew almost always excludes suits from their codes/promos. Been months since these went on sale. Pretty sure this happens only twice a year. Their suits are actually suit separates: With suit separates like J. Crew, you get to pick not just the size of the jacket, but also the waist size AND INSEAM of the trouser . Yes you should still get your suit dialed in at a tailor. But you may get lucky and need less to little to no tailoring.

. Yes you should still get your suit dialed in at a tailor. But you may get lucky and need less to little to no tailoring. Suit separates are ideal (if not a total necessity) for those with frames that don’t fit into the standard average-body-type “drop” zones traditionally-nested suits come in. Think barrel chested types, or cyclists with monster quads and glutes. They can’t shop standard suit-pairs because often if the jacket fits, the pants won’t. Or vice versa, and it’s too much for a tailor to take in/let out without damaging the drape and shape of the garment.

Clear as mud? Remember, you’ll need to add both the jacket and matching trousers to your cart if you’re going for a full suit. Don’t forget to add both pieces. Prices below will reflect total cost for the entire suit. And no, no one is asking you to wear your trousers as short as the J. Crew models do in some of the images below. (Flood-stage, holy smokes!) That’s just a modeling thing J. Crew has done forever.

Let’s get to the picks!

These are their 4-season weight, infused with a bit of stretch, flagship suits. Easy to tailor (when you have the time), non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Timeless 3″ lapels. Available in four colors. Jackets are here, trousers are here. Remember since they’re suit separates, you have to put each piece in your cart individually before you check out.

Available in six colors. Everything from a light “geyser grey” to “Caspian Sea” blue as well as classics like Navy and what appears to be a medium-leaning Charcoal. 100% Superfine Italian wool from Loro Piana. Lined in Bemberg, which should breathe better than a cheap polyester lining found on bargain-bin suits. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy tailoring. Jackets are here. Trousers are here.

Still 100% Italian wool like the previously mentioned Loro Piana fabric suits, but the tonal glen-check fabric for these comes from a different mill (Marzotto). Which looks to be the cause for the price increase. But that pattern makes for a pretty dark-and-handsome pair of suit separates that’s both subtle and handsome. A great choice for those who love suits but don’t always wear a tie, and/or prefer solid ties up against a sharp solid shirt and then anchored by a suit with a subtle pattern. Jackets are here. Trousers are here.

For the beast modes. Maybe. Depends on how beast-y your beast mode happens to be. It’s still J. Crew, y’know? If you spend your weekends competing by tossing cabers and pulling a garbage truck down the street… it’s probably still not gonna fit. BUT… it’s still nice to give something a shot if you find yourself in that “Thicker than Ludlow, thank you very much” space. Jackets are here. Trousers are here.

And now J. Crew’s famous blazer, made from soft and supple, Super 120s wool from Vitale Barberis Canonico. They’ve made a couple of changes this year. First and most obvious is that it’s no longer a 2-button closure, but instead a more fancy-pants-type 3-roll-2. It’s got three buttons, yes, but that very top button is supposed to always be “under” the rolled-over lapel, as it’s a sorta-kinda-“flex” by the tailoring team. Most won’t care. Some of us are 2-button or nothing. (2-button is just classic and won’t ever go out of style.) Second stylistic change for this year is that their lower pockets are a patch-with-flap. Makes it look less like a suit jacket, and more like the blazer that it is.

And here be the annual tweedy feeling, cotton/wool cool/cold weather blazers they make every year. Looks like they’re making matching trousers this year in some colors (as seen above center), but I’m guessing most of us wear the jackets as a sportcoat with jeans the vast, vast majority of the time. Or with chinos. Or, well, you get the idea. Nice to have the full suit, but far from necessary. Unlined back. Wears more casually than a true suit jacket.

For those who are still sweating it out, even though we’re in Pumpkin Spice season. Unconstructed, lightweight, and breezy, these are also suit separates and lean much more casual than the standard wool options. Wearing both the sportcoat + trousers together as a suit is pretty “beach wedding groom,” but a lot of us wear the absolute begeezus out of “just” one of the sportcoats with (non matching) chinos or performance pants or even jeans. That’s why prices above are broken out by jacket and pants, separately. Full suit will run you $291.60, but remember, these are significantly more casual than the Ludlow or Crosby wool or stretch wool options. Five colors to pick from.

The Passport Members one-day early access code EARLY expires today, 9/26/27. If you don’t want to make a log in, hang tight, and it’s fair to think 30% off J. Crew suits (and more) will go live for everyone tomorrow, Wednesday 9/27.

