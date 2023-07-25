Dappered

$20 J. Crew wool blend trousers, A rare Rhone Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

J. Crew: Extra 60% off FINAL sale items w/ SHOPSALE
(some new items have been added)

UPDATE: Looks like as of Thursday morning J. Crew has bumped this up to an additional 60% off final sale styles. It was an extra 50% off. Prices above have been changed to reflect that.

It’s more than just pants that are on sale, but boy howdy are there ever some pants on sale. Outbound shipping is free if you’re a member/sign up for their rewards club (which is just making an account with them on their website). All final sale though. No returns or exchanges.

 

Rhone: Midsummer FINAL Sale has launched

It’s a rare sale from Rhone. And for how much some of us love their Delta Pique polos, it’s always worth a look. Just a few colors getting the final sale treatment. But both of the blues shown above look versatile enough. No returns or exchanges though.

 

Woodlore Shoe Trees: Buy one pair get one pair free
combination shoe trees (free shipping at $70 though)

UPDATE: Weirdly at post time the only shipping option is Fed-ex?. Which is pricey. So…. what is one supposed to do here, buy six total pairs (2 pair + 4 pair = $70.95 which is > the free shipping threshold) to not shell out for Fed Ex? Odd. Kinda torpedoes the deal, no?

Attention shoe hounds. Woodlore’s made in the USA cedar combination shoe trees are buy one get one free. Works on single pairs (they’ll send you two pairs) as well as the two packs. (They’ll send you four pairs!) Know that free shipping doesn’t kick in until $70+. So to compare it to the $19.99 trees at Nordstrom, if you only need one  pair of shoe trees, those are the better deal since the Nordstrom pair will ship for free.

 

Banana Republic: Extra 20% 30% off Sale Items

Ends today, 7/20/23. And watch out for final sale stuff. Anything tagged as final sale (their prices should end in .97 before you knock the extra 20% off) can’t be returned or exchanged.

Friday 7/21/23 update: Yes the extra 20% off ended… in favor of an additional 30% off starting. Son of a crap! Anyway, prices above have been changed to reflect the new extra 30% off discount.

 

Bonobos: 30% off select casual shirts w/ ARMCANDY

This is a quiet one and doesn’t appear to be promoted on their site or social channels. Tees, button ups, and more are strewn about in that section, but it really does seem like the jersey knit (t-shirt fabric) Riviera short sleeve button downs are the star of that select-items-sale show. Lots of colors/patterns available. Some are already on sale, and the ARMCANDY code does seem to apply at checkout for an additional 30% off. Code ARMCANDY is set to expire this upcoming Monday (7/24.)

 

