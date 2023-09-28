Half off GAP Khakis, Half off J. Crew Cords, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The Pick: Cords in 484 Slim or 770 Straight Fit – $49 ($98)

Not final sale. It’s a select items section set aside, all getting 50% off with that SHOPNOW code. But most of it is pretty… mneh. Cords are the stand out though. Back for another run in the colors you’d expect. “Peanut Khaki,” “Forest Moss,” “True Graphite,” etc. Slim or straight fits.

Uh. Okay? 50% off? Just like that? That seems odd. Sure there are exclusions, but jeans and khakis are actually getting the half off. Usually GAP sticks to the 30% – 40% off (or a tick more) range. They don’t just go “here’s half off, have at it” that often. Ends today, 9/28/23.

Ends Monday. Added a few more watches worth a look in the picks above. Also worth another mention is the 38mm Hamilton Murph as it’s been fluctuating in and out of stock (back in stock at post time… for now.) Yes you could probably source one of these for less via some sketchy gray market dealer on eBay or wherever, but then you really are playing with fire. No manufacturer’s warranty, returns could be a hassle depending on the seller, etc. Macy’s is as straightforward as it gets.

Heading into the last weekend for this. Watch out for final sale items, there’s a lot of final sale in there right now. But an extra 40% off is nothing to sneeze at at Bonobos. Full original picks here if you’d like them.

A few new picks above. Started with J. Crew, ending with J. Crew. Because the 30% off semi annual suits and more sale really is a pretty big deal if you prefer separates, and/or are a big fan of what J. Crew does. Full original picks can be found here.

Also worth a mention: