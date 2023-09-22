Steal Alert: Bonobos Extra 40% off Sale Items

This sale is quiet. This sale is weird.

Quiet that this LUCKYDAY code isn’t being promoted on their website quite yet.

Weird in terms of the stock that’s available. It’s a mostly end-of-season clearance with final sale warm weather stuff, but there’s also some serious all-season winners (suit separates) and even a bunch of cooler weather stuff (jeans, cords and moleskin pants).

Strange, right?

Off we go with the picks. Big thanks to Garrett for the tip on this one.

A deal so nice… they ran it twice. They’re not final sale either. Italian wool from Marzotto. Three wheelhouse/foundational colors to pick from. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons (which are real horn btw) for easy tailoring. Pick stitching. Double vent jackets. Sold as separates, so you don’t get stuck with a “nested” pair of suit trousers that won’t fit just so.

Here’s how this works:

Pick your color

Pick your jacket size and fit

Scroll down

Pick your trouser size and fit

Add to cart and apply the extra 40% off LUCKYDAY code

With Bonobos free shipping and returns you can order multiple sizes and see what fits you best out of the box. Know that the trousers will come with a 37″ inseam with the intention you get them hemmed by your local tailor.

Final sale with these jeans. No returns or exchanges. No personal experience with these, but the fabric makeup seems promising: 70% Cotton. 28% TENCEL, 2% Elastane. Made to be super soft and stretchy. Now for a price of, what… Target jeans? Lees from Tractor Supply? Worth a shot if you’re a fan of Bonobos and know your fit profile with them. Colors above are “Midnight Dream” on the left, and a classic “Dark Rinse” on the right. It’s hard to beat dark rinse jeans. Those are also the color shown at the very top (the tippity top) of the post.

What the… seems a little early for cords to be on sale, no? Did they dig these up from old stock hidden away at some Guideshops or something? Decent size and fit selection on the colors shown above at post time. Other colors aren’t so lucky on the sizes.

Not final sale at post time. For the uninitiated, moleskin is a super soft, plush, cotton (or in this case cotton with stretch) fabric that’s a little like velvet without all the fussiness and shine. It’s matte, it’s got a very short nap, it looks normal from a distance, but your date will want to touch your quads. Nice, right?

$110 for a flannel shirt? That’s what Bonobos was originally charging? Yikes. A note to retailers: If you overestimate your pricing power, and produce goods and charge a price that’s drastically outside of the norm… you could quickly torpedo any sort of goodwill you had built up with your customer base. You will drive them into the arms of your competitors. And then you’ll have to slash the price on the thing you tried to charge an arm and a leg for (as may be the case here). A flannel shirt is… a flannel shirt. Yes some fit and feel better than others. But it’s not like dilithium crystal. One can source a flannel shirt elsewhere.

For the colder climates and those chasing “extra cozy” feels.

Technically part of a suit, but nobody has to know that. Plus Bonobos uses such soft construction in their jackets (even the Jetsetter which does have a full lining) that it won’t look too much like a suit jacket that’s been separated from its trouser-spouse. Sizes and fits are scattered at post time. Not final sale.

Made from super-soft 50% Pima Cotton and 50% Drytex Acrylic. Has a mercerized/refined look and feel, even though they’re labeled as “performance.” No wheelhouse colors like black, navy, or white on sale. Mostly, uh, “colorful”… colors? Yeah. Colorful colors. You know what I mean. These are the crayons in the box that don’t get used as much as the others, so they’re perpetually “taller” than the rest.

Just sizes small and medium left at post time in the colors shown above. Final sale. No returns or exchanges.

Welcome to the Bargain Bonobos Bin. It’s wild in here. These are their flagship, best-selling short sleeve button ups. Multiple fits to choose from. Lots of patterns. But size availability is all over the place. Be aware that these don’t come with button down collars this year. That makes a difference to those of us who very much prefer casual shirts like these to have button down collars. Price depends on the color/pattern. Final sale. No returns on these. End of season pricing.

Not final sale at post time. A little plaid and a lot less construction. No lining in the back makes for extra ventilation. Unconstructed makes them versatile (can be paired with everything from a t-shirt to a dress shirt). If it’s still sticky and gross where you live, wear it with airy off-white chinos (yes, well after Labor day you can wear white). If it’s cool and comfortable where you’re at, try it with those dark rinse jeans we’ve already covered.

More final sale basics. Another pick where some colors and patterns have a good amount of sizes left at post time, while others are down to just the extreme ends of the body-type bell-curve.

These used to be given the “icon” status, which meant they were excluded from all codes and promos. Not so anymore. Final sale. Mostly funky colors, but tons of colors. Sizes and fits are a bit scattered depending on what color you’re after. Seems like they do not want these things in their warehouse anymore. Head here for a review/comparison as to how this 2.0 version compares to the OG stretch washed chino. They are not the same thing. Final sale. No returns or exchanges.

The Bonobos extra 40% off sale and final sale items code LUCKYDAY runs through Sunday October 1st 2023.