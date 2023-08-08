Style Scenario: Heat Wave – Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s hot. It’s hot in here, it’s hot out there, it’s hot everywhere. And it’s understandable if you feel like it’s too damn hot to give a hot damn (style wise). But that’s why we’re here. First we went casual, and then added a smart-casual look. Today we round out these three style scenarios with something a bit dressed up, yet this outfit should still function reasonably well in blazing temperatures. That said: Be smart. Stay hydrated. And don’t risk it. Please.

The Suit: Suitsupply Super 120s Tropical Wool Suit Separates – $498. Lightweight, airy wool made for hot climates. A jacket that’s just quarter lined in the back. Patch pockets on that jacket make it easy to break it up and wear it as a sportcoat with other clothes. And this is one of the few suits Suitsupply sells as separates, which means you’re not stuck into their “drop” zones, which often means super slim trousers. Half a grand ain’t cheap, but it’s pretty much the perfect suit for this scenario.

The Shirt: J. Crew Slim or Standard Fit Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirt – $58.80 – $68.60 w/ Passport Rewards offer ($98). Linen = the original hot weather fabric. Nobody does it better than Ireland’s Bair McNutt. Info on the sale can be found in our picks post here.

The Pocket Square: The Tie Bar Linen Pocket Square – $14. A little contrast, a bit of border.

The Sunglasses: Carafina 53mm Faux-Horn (Acetate)/ Green Lens – $55. More class. Nothing overly trendy, nothing costume-y. Timeless and affordable.

The Sunscreen: Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream SPF 30 – $38. A moisturizer that’s perfect for the bright sun of summer (and winter when that rolls around).

The Watch: Lorier Zephyr Automatic – $499. Classy. Miyota 9209 movement. Comes with a chestnut as well as a black, quick release strap. In stock and ready to ship. The More Affordable Option: Bulova Quartz 96B107 – $175.50

Want more style scenarios? Here’s the archive.

Also Related: