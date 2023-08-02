J. Crew: 30% off (or is it 40%?) select full for Passport Members

So this is weird. Some are seeing 30% off when they go to the J. Crew site, others are seeing 40% off. It’s hard to tell just who is getting which discount. Speculation is that the 30% off is for those who are just creating a rewards account with J. Crew today, whereas 40% off is for frequent shoppers.

Beats me.

Bottom line: Picks are below because it’s actually been a while since J. Crew ran a most-of-their-site code. Suits are excluded (they were included for like a hot-minute earlier this AM) as are other usual exclusions like their stretch chinos. If you’re not already a member of their “Passport” rewards program, you’ll need to create a login. It’s just a simple site signup like anywhere else. Name, email address, create a password, etc. Once you’re logged in, check the box in the offer in your cart, and the discount should apply:

Gotta be logged in and then click that box. Don’t forget.

Prices below reflect 30% off just in case you, dear reader, don’t get the 40% off. But I’m guessing a lot of you will get 40% off.

Clear as mud? Let’s get to the picks!

New J. Crew shoes reviewed by our man Adam. From their upgraded Ludlow line. Goodyear welted, leather lined, leather sole. His size suggestion is to try a half size UP. Full review can be found here.

For those that love the natural feel, texture, and breeziness of linen. Especially Irish linen from the famed mill Baird McNutt. Some of us will stick to our tech-y Rhone commuter shirts, but for those who prefer the classic fabrics and materials (read: not space age plastic), here’s your hot weather shirt. Available in slim, classic, tall, or untucked fits. Wear it with a suit to a wedding. Pack it in a beach bag for when you want/need to cover up against the sun and breeze. One of J. Crew’s bestsellers.

A favorite for a few of us. Looks like they might have tweaked the fabric this year from year’s past. 57% recycled nylon/39% polyamide/4% elastane. Expect them to make the “Swish Swish” noise, but also expect them to be as comfortable as it gets in all this crazy uncomfortable heat.

Classic, white, court-inspired sneakers. Leather lined. Vibram rubber soles. Review here, albeit in an out of production English Tan shade of leather.

More new-ish J. Crew shoes. Earned a rave review from our shoe expert Adam. For those who find boat shoes too preppy, but don’t want to wear sneakers all the time. Warm weather slip-ons that go everywhere.

The gingham that made J. Crew famous. The secret wash poplin fabric they’ve sold many, many, many lunar distances worth of.

Tapered end and rounded buckle makes them just different enough.

The new sport-version of their Dock shorts. 57% recycled nylon/39% polyamide/4% elastane fabric exterior. Lined with a stretchy boxer-brief inside.

Tortoise temples? That’s a really nice detail. Helps knock some of the classic glam/shine down on a pair of otherwise classic aviators.

So their stretch chino pants are excluded, but the shorts are on sale. Okay then.

Suedes are excluded, yet the leather version of J. Crew’s made in Italy desert boots is getting the discount at post time. Stitch-down construction, natural rubber sole, unlined/not-very-constructed upper for casual and easy use. Super versatile. Full review here.

Size Shown: 32×30 STRAIGHT fit on 5’10″/185

32×30 STRAIGHT fit on 5’10″/185 Fabric: 60% cotton / 30% Nylon / 10% Elastane

60% cotton / 30% Nylon / 10% Elastane Gusseted? No.

No. Do they make a “Swish Swish” Noise: Yes they do. They’re loud.

Yes they do. They’re loud. Extras: Hidden side seam zip pocket. Interior gel gripper waistband detail to help keep shirts tucked. Clean, snap front closure.

The fabric makeup on their tech pants is not the same as their tech shorts. Like their tech shorts, the pants are comfortable, they move well, they come in multiple fits… and they also do make that classic “swish swish” noise which so many abhor. If you’re good with that (many of us don’t care) than they’re absolutely worth a look. Know they run a little generous in terms of sizing. A size 32×30 (shown above) is too big on my frame and I had to exchange them for a 31×30.

A piped, 100% linen pocket square will finish off many a suited look. Wear the green-bordered one with a navy suit, light blue shirt, smart dress shoes and a simple dress watch. Make sure the green edges are sticking out just a bit. Linen is a great fabric choice since the natural texture sets it apart from wool suiting fabrics.

From their upgraded Ludlow line. Stitched, leather sole, good looking leather (at least online), “gentleman’s notch” at the heel, etc.

These are their oxford-cloth shirts, so a little heavier than a poplin or linen, but not flannel or anything crazy deep. Available in slim fit, classic fit, and yes even a tall template.

Because it’s fun to dream about boot season. And if past is prologue, these might get excluded from sales some during the cooler months. So if you’ve had your eye on them for a while, and especially if you’re getting the 40% off instead of 30% off, now’s maybe a time to consider them if they’re in your budget. Drops to $178.80 if you’re getting the 40% off.

And the chelseas in the deep burgundy “Color Eight.” Pair shown above = the 2021 version. Back then they were using Horween CXL for the uppers. Not sure if they’re still doing that. Probably not if they don’t brag about it though, right? Review of the 2021 version can be found here.

The 30% – 40% off deal for J. Crew Passport members is set to run through this upcoming Tuesday, August 8th.