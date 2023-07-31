Style Scenario: Heat Wave – Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s hot. It’s hot in here, it’s hot out there, it’s hot everywhere. And it’s understandable if you feel like it’s too damn hot to give a hot damn (style wise). But that’s why we’re here. Over the next few days we’ll reach into our sartorial ice-box and pull out three looks in ascending dressiness. That said: Be smart. Clearly this stuff isn’t for people working (or simply existing) in extreme heat without shelter. Stay hydrated. Err hugely on the side of caution. Don’t risk it. Please.

The Shirt: Bonobos Tech Short Sleeve Shirt – $27.30 FINAL w/ SUMMERFIN ($89). Final Sale, so no exchanges or returns, but made from a 93% Nylon / 7% Spandex blend that’s been created specifically for this particular hot hot hot style scenario. Breathes, wicks, dries quickly, the works. Part of the currently running extra 30% off Bonobos sale.

The Shorts: Flint & Tinder 365 Shorts in Light Blue – $54 ($78). On sale via Huckberry. Cut in the very popular 365 template. 98% cotton / 2% spandex, so, not a tech fabric. But still known for being ultra comfortable all the same. Wear some performance underwear (keep it wickin’ near your… nevermind) and you should be good.

The Sunglasses: goodr back-9 53mm unisex “blackout” no-slip sunglasses – $25. Lightweight, non slip frames to stay on sweaty noses, and they actually look like timeless wayfarers.

The Watch: Invicta 1953 Automatic – $129.99 on a Crown and Buckle Supreme Nato – $36. Full review here. Secret’s out on the Invicta 1953. The price on Amazon has started to creep up just a bit.

The Bandana: J. Crew Cotton Bandana – $7.99 FINAL w/ SHOPNOW ($19.50). Once you start carrying a bandana during the summer, you’ll wonder how you ever did without one.

The Belt: J. Crew Italian Suede and Leather Round-Buckle Dress Belt – $59.50. Can be worn with shorts, can be worth with a summery-fabric suit. Often on sale.

The Shoes: Rothy’s RS02 Sneaker – $149. Noticeably more comfortable than the competition. Especially in the heat. Uppers are constructed from an airy knit made out of spent plastic bottles. Contoured footbed, terry-lined tongue, and fully machine washable. Full review on the RS02 coming soon.