Style Scenario: Heat Wave – Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s hot. It’s hot in here, it’s hot out there, it’s hot everywhere. And it’s understandable if you feel like it’s too damn hot to give a hot damn (style wise). But that’s why we’re here. Over the next few days we’ll reach into our sartorial ice-box and pull out three looks in ascending dressiness. That said: Be smart. Clearly this stuff isn’t for people working (or simply existing) in extreme heat without shelter. Stay hydrated. Err hugely on the side of caution. Don’t risk it. Please.

The Sportcoat: Bonobos Unconstructed Italian Blazer in wool/cotton/silk – $230.30 w/ SUMMERFIN ($475). When it heats up, a lot of us wear one (or rotate through a few) of these Bonobos unconstructed blazers all the time. No lining in the back makes for extra ventilation. Unconstructed makes them versatile (can be paired with everything from a t-shirt to a dress shirt). More than half off. NOT final sale either. Which is nice. The Less Expensive Option: Old Navy Relaxed Linen-Blend Blazer for Men – $70ish.

The Polo: Rhone Performance Delta Pique Hidden Button Down Collar Polo – $88. Expensive, but absolutely worth the splurge for hot weather and/or if you just run warm and prefer the wicking, breathable capabilities of a well made performance fabric. The Less Expensive Option: Spier & Mackay Cotton Pique Button Down Collar Polo – $38 (not performance, so if/when you sweat, it won’t dry nearly as fast).

The Pants: Bonobos Lightweight Chinos – $55.30 w/ SUMMERFIN ($119). Another pick from the currently running Bonobos extra 30% off sale items deal. Not final sale. Ships and returns for free.

The Sunglasses: Huckberry Sunseekers Sunglasses in Tort/Forest – $35. Much dressier than their “Weekender” style wayfarers, but still priced nicely affordable.