Last day for Bonobos extra 30% off, $100 off Gold Randolphs, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Ends today. One of the better events Bonobos has done in a good long while… and not just because they don’t run many sales these days. Truly quite good. Works on final sale as well as regular sale items. Final sale items can’t be returned or exchanged. Regular sale should ship and return for free. Original picks can be found here.

Clearly these aren’t cheap sunglasses, so if you’re the type to break or lose sunglasses with any regularity, skip this one. But a hundred(!) bucks off Raldoph’s timeless aviators with a 23k gold jewelry quality frame finish… that’s pretty darn good. Lenses are non-polarized. Which makes more sense as they’re aviator sunglasses. Pilot’s need to see their instruments, and polarized lenses can make that impossible.

Part of a limited 60% off select sale. While they’re quite good, they’re still a basic Old Navy tech polo. But they’re $7.50! 60% off select expires today, Thursday 8/3. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.

It’s clearance, so sizes can be pretty scattered. Those cashmere sweaters are all but gone size-wise except… for XS and S. Extra small and small seems to be oddly stocked up at post time.

Almost over for another year. Full original picks can be found here, although a lot of Anniversary Sale stuff has sold out since it always garners such a solid amount of attention. Picks above still have a good size selection left at post time. And as always with Nordstrom, everything ships and returns for free.

Also worth a mention: