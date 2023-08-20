20% off Side Tab Wool Trousers, Cedar Shoe Rack Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

No more “must be a member of Passport rewards program” to play along. It’s a really small selection getting the 30% off, and you’ve got to wonder if J. Crew has something cooking on the back burner of their Promo-Stove for Labor Day weekend (which is, believe it or not, just about three weeks away). But… the shoes and boots included sure are tempting.

Classic Hollywood leading-man good looks right there. A pair of side-tab wool trousers are surprisingly versatile. Wear them with a polo and loafers. Dress them up with a linen shirt and a lightweight sportcoat in the heat. Layer up with a wool sweater and OCBD once it gets cold. Lots of options. Timeless style. Slim or contemporary fits. Unfinished hems so you can get your length/break dialed in by your tailor. No code necessary as the discount happens in your cart. Sizes are a bit scattered depending on the color you’re after. 20% off ends tonight, 8/10/23.

I’m starting to believe BR Factory shoots all of their photos inside of an MC Escher painting. Steps! Corners! WALLS SHADOWS ANGLES ENDLESS STAIRS IMPOSSIBLE PERSPECTIVES MAKE IT STOP. … anyway, nice to see that faux suede jacket back for another season. No code needed her for the additional 20% off. That happens at checkout. Percentages above show how much off the MSRP (which BR Factory pretty much never hits as they’re always “on sale”) to give a relative idea as to how much of a “deal” it actually is. Most of us look at BR Factory and think 40% – 50% off is… decent.

Having great shoe storage can feel pretty next-level. And while some true shoe-hounds prefer to keep their kicks in covered and ventilated boxes, cedar is always a fine choice too. Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $70, but since these are built to stack, maybe a closet upgrade is in order.

Todd Snyder’s sale rolls on, and they’ve even added some new stuff. Watch out for anything tagged as final sale. That stuff can’t be returned or exchanged.

A late addition to the handful, since it landed Thursday midday. No code necessary, prices shown online reflect that additional 30% off. And do remember that anything that’s a Factory 2nd will have some sort of cosmetic blemish, and any returned Factory 2nds will cost you a $25 (yes, twenty-five-dollars) restocking fee. Head here for our review/breakdown of what ordering a pair of AE Factory 2nds is like.

