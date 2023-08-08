Steal Alert: Ledbury’s Digital Warehouse Sale

Ledbury knows shirts. Fabrics are excellent, details and finishing (buttons, seams, overall feel) are awesome, and their mid-spread, button down, and quintessential collars are known to be the best in the business. Their slightly lowered 2nd button is a game-changer for those of us who don’t always wear a necktie, and the collar construction they use helps those collars stay crisp and frame your face. No floppy, curling, wrinkled-wobbly-wimpy looking stuff with them. Dress shirts, casual shirts, and more. They’re really good at what they do. They’re just not… cheap. Nor should they be, for what you get.

So this sale helps:

It’s Ledbury’s biggest sale of the year. Looks like most shirts with good stock are checking in around 40% off, but there’s plenty more in there that’s getting deeper discounts. Be aware that there are lots of final sale items, of which cannot be returned or exchanged. Yet there’s also a good chunk of this sale that’s not final sale… as long as you don’t have them alter the sleeves before it leaves their warehouse. Doing so on a marked-down item makes it final sale.

Picks above are limited to shirts that had at least a decent size selection at post time. That said, this sale is a doozy. There’s a LOT of styles in there, but much of the inventory only has one or two sizes at post time. So you’re best off filtering by your size(s) using the drop down menu on the left side of the page:

Got that? Simple enough.

If you’re splurging, a bundle deal/tiered discount is also available to you. No code needed. Spend $150 and ten percent should get chopped off the price at checkout. Go big at $250 or more and 20% should come off.

Sleeve shortening is an extra $12.95, and again… having them alter sleeve length pre-shipping makes any of these marked-down shirts final sale. Shipping will also set you back $8.95. They’re not some monster of a company (who can negotiate lower bulk-rate contracts), so shipping stings them extra. But not being a monster also helps them do what they do. There’s no corporate bean counters putting pressure on them to cut corners to make a quarterly sales number. It’s tough out there for small/medium sized businesses. It’s not easy to stick to what you do and not fall victim to the “growth at all costs” nonsense which has infected western business culture.

Nice collars, great fabrics.

Shirt shown: The Light Blue Grant Oxford Stripe Dress Shirt – $59 FINAL ($98)

Feels like this stuff should move fast. Especially common sizes in the 15, 15.5, 16, 16.5 collar ranges. But it’s a great way to dip your toe in the Ledbury waters if you’ve never given them a try due to the usual full-price points. The problem is that it can be a bit of a gateway. Because like, say, Rhone delta pique polos or lululemon ABC performance pants, once you try a Ledbury shirt, you might get hooked. Because there’s just not anything cheaper doing what they do nearly as well.

Sale includes more than dress shirts. There’s some fun warm-weather stuff in there too.

Just know sizes are super limited.

Both of these are $59, final sale, and just about sold out size-wise.