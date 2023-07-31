Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 48% off Spier Cream Merino Shawl Collars, Sub $50 Nikes, and More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Spier: New Sale items + Extra 20% off Select
- 100% Merino Cream Chunky Shawl Collar Cardigan – $111.99 ($218)
- 100% Cotton Shawl Collar Cardigans – $62.40 ($98)
- Medium Brown 55% Linen & 45% Wool Sportcoat – $318.40 ($398)
- Gray 56% Wool & 44% Linen Hopsack Sportcoat – $302.40 ($378)
- Sage Green Linen Knit Sportcoat – $238.40 ($348)
Almost half off for a cream, super soft merino wool shawl collar from Spier is pretty unheard of. Sizes medium, large, XL, and XXL available at post time. No code needed here. Extra 20% off ends tomorrow, 8/1/23. Wow, it’s almost August.
Nike: 20% off select w/ SCHOOL20
As Ozzy might say, no more… tiers? Last week they were requiring $120+ or $150+ for extra savings. Minimum spend requirements are now gone, and anything in that sale section gets an additional 20% off when you use the code SCHOOL20.
J. Crew: Extra 50% off SELECT final sale items w/ SHOPNOW
(w/ a few new items added)
The Pick: Slim or Classic Fit Garment Dyed Slub Cotton T-Shirts – $12.49 FINAL ($36.50)
J. Crew added some stuff to their extra 50% off sale section promo over the weekend, and while most of it is pretty “mneh,” their flagship/customer favorite slub cotton tees are now up for that extra discount. Drops them to $12.49 a piece. Final sale, no returns or exchanges. If you’re a Passport Rewards club member, outbound shipping is free at least.
BONUS Kiehl’s: 25% off just about everything
- Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men – $33.75 / 6.8 fl oz ($45)
- Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream – $60 / 0.95 fl oz ($80)
Because
summer life can be hell on your skin. No code needed. Discount has been already taken/prices are reflected on their site. Some multi-packs and a few other exclusions may apply. Ends tomorrow, 8/1.
BONUS II Brooks Brothers: Semi Annual Sale
+ Free Shipping No Min.
- Vintage Washed Cotton Feeder Stripe Polo Shirt – $44.75 ($89.50)
- Braided Cotton Leather Tab Belt – $47.70 ($79.50)
- Suede Bellport Driving Moc – $118.80 ($198)
The Four Shirts for $249 combo pick (works out to $62.65 per shirt):
- Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Twill Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt ($128)
- Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Pinpoint Oxford Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt ($118)
- Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Pinpoint Oxford Button-Down Collar Dress Shirt ($118)
- Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Pinpoint Oxford Ainsley Collar, Gingham Dress Shirt ($118)
= $249 total (normally $482 for those four shirts when they’re full price)
Nice to see Brooks Brothers add on free standard shipping, no minimum, as they reach the tail end of their currently running semi annual sale. Their shipping can be steep, and that might dissuade some otherwise Brooks-Brothers-curious/first time customers from trying a smaller-priced first purchase.
Meanwhile, for the long-timers/established Brooks Brothers customers… while four shirts is a lot of shirts, $62.25 per shirt is pretty good if you’re a fan of their non-iron line.
Also worth a mention…
- Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale and Final Sale items w/ SUMMERFIN. Picks here if you’d like them.
- Ledbury: 30% off when you buy three MTO shirts, pants, or polos.
- Nordstrom: The Anniversary Sale Still Rolling. Original picks here if you’d like them.
- Huckberry: Up to 40% off during their summer sale. Picks here. Last day for this is today. Not sure what happens after today though, if prices go back up/get adjusted and just which items that would apply to IF that’s what’ll happen.
- Old Navy: 40% off, no code needed. Ends today, 7/31.