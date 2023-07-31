Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 48% off Spier Cream Merino Shawl Collars, Sub $50 Nikes, and More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Almost half off for a cream, super soft merino wool shawl collar from Spier is pretty unheard of. Sizes medium, large, XL, and XXL available at post time. No code needed here. Extra 20% off ends tomorrow, 8/1/23. Wow, it’s almost August.

As Ozzy might say, no more… tiers? Last week they were requiring $120+ or $150+ for extra savings. Minimum spend requirements are now gone, and anything in that sale section gets an additional 20% off when you use the code SCHOOL20.

The Pick: Slim or Classic Fit Garment Dyed Slub Cotton T-Shirts – $12.49 FINAL ($36.50)

J. Crew added some stuff to their extra 50% off sale section promo over the weekend, and while most of it is pretty “mneh,” their flagship/customer favorite slub cotton tees are now up for that extra discount. Drops them to $12.49 a piece. Final sale, no returns or exchanges. If you’re a Passport Rewards club member, outbound shipping is free at least.

Because summer life can be hell on your skin. No code needed. Discount has been already taken/prices are reflected on their site. Some multi-packs and a few other exclusions may apply. Ends tomorrow, 8/1.

The Four Shirts for $249 combo pick (works out to $62.65 per shirt):

= $249 total (normally $482 for those four shirts when they’re full price)

Nice to see Brooks Brothers add on free standard shipping, no minimum, as they reach the tail end of their currently running semi annual sale. Their shipping can be steep, and that might dissuade some otherwise Brooks-Brothers-curious/first time customers from trying a smaller-priced first purchase.

Meanwhile, for the long-timers/established Brooks Brothers customers… while four shirts is a lot of shirts, $62.25 per shirt is pretty good if you’re a fan of their non-iron line.

Also worth a mention…