$8 Old Navy Tech Polos, A rare Rhone sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Part of a 60% off select Spring Faves” sale. You have to buy two. The solo polos aren’t 60% off. And while they’re quite good, they’re still a basic Old Navy tech polo. But they’re eight bucks a piece! Also available in a few other color combinations like navy and light blue. Polo was reviewed over here in Polopalooza. Third one down the scroll. 60% off select expires today, Thursday 4/27/23. Serious Multiplicty vibes shown above. Which is unnecessarily creepy.

The Combo Pick: Matte Cola w/ Slate Lenses ($39) + Black w/ Forest Lenses ($39) = $68 ($78)

Is it buy in bulk week or something? Another two-pack deal. Now, this got a quiet update in yesterday’s Best Bets for $75 or less, but it’s worth revisiting since the BR sale had landed in the interim and probably gobbled up any attention after. Not bad if you’re looking to mix it up style wise, and/or equip a car or overnight bag on the cheap for the summer travel season. Big thanks to Kyle D. who sent in the tip. See Adam’s mini review of the (tortoise) Huckberry Weekender sunglasses in Best Bets.

It’s one of Rhone’s rare sale events, and that means weird colors/patterns in their Commuter Shirts, as well as their Delta Pique Polos. Note that the Commuter Shirts on sale are Classic fit. They’ve got slims too, but almost no sizes are left in the slim fit option. Pretty much classic only. And everything is final sale. So no returns. No returns! On a ONE HUNDRED AND FOUR DOLLAR SHIRT! Severely disliking sweaty pits will make you consider some crazy things.

“And he’ll have fun fun fun till his GMT gets taken awayyyyayyyyyyyy.” … Not sure why anyone’s GMT watch would be taken away from them, but try not to let that happen. Clearly the Hamilton isn’t a GMT. But the Timex and Seiko sure are. More picks here. Ends this Sunday, 4/30.

A few more picks from the surprise 30% off BR sale that’s running through Saturday. Full picks here. Their Italian wool nailhead and hopsack suits are included. For now. Thinking BR might be basing their spring and summer collection this year around earth tones and linen. Just a guess.

Also worth a mention: