10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Wool Pants, Tech Pants, Floral Prints, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

It’s darn near impossible to find wool dress trousers for under a hundred bucks. Under $75 is close to unheard of. Sold in exact inseam sizes too, which means many will be able to skip a trip to the tailor. Wear them with a fitted polo and loafers for a contemporary rat pack look. And yes they can be worn in the warmer months. Wool is nature’s tech fabric. Many are surprised to find wool trousers are more comfortable in heat and humidity than standard cotton chinos. Part of a quiet, limited time deals section. 50% off discount on these trousers ends today, 4/26/23.

***Sensual Costanza alert*** Anyway… these socks can absolutely be worn with dress shoes. If you’re the type that can’t stand how paper-thin most dress socks are, then the Darn Tough Over the Calf Work socks are worth the money.. They’re knit thinner through the calf but the footbed and achilles have midweight cushioning for maximum comfort. Performance fit means no slipping, bunching, or slouching. 53% Nylon, 42% Merino Wool, 5% Lycra Spandex blend. Designed to keep its cool in hot, humid weather when worn with cowboy boots or work boots, but for city-slickers they’re a perfect combo with oxfords and suit trousers, or tech pants and chukkas. They’re like armor for your feet. Breathable, slightly squishy armor. They do have a contrasting gray (cushioned) patch at the heel. So if you wear your trousers with little to no break, that gray bit could show on occasion. Most won’t care. Some would. Machine wash/tumble dry low.

It’s almost certainly not long-sleeve polo season where you live. But that doesn’t mean these aren’t still a screamin’ deal. A lot of us lean on the long sleeve version of the Rhone Delta Pique in the Fall, Winter, and cooler days of Spring. Looks pretty great under a suit or sportcoat.

For those that want to give the micro-floral-print necktie “thing” a try this spring/summer, but don’t want allllll the primary colors & contrast that comes with something closer to a liberty-style print. Fabric is 100% cotton.

From our man Adam: It doesn’t get much more classic or versatile than a pair of Wayfarer-like shades with tortoise frames and green lenses. Huckberry’s in-house line of Weekenders sunglasses hit that value-focused sweet spot. They look great, feel more substantial than the cheap, flimsy stuff you find at big box stores, but you won’t lose any sleep if they end up overboard and sink to the bottom of the lake. Polarized and scratch-resistant plastic lenses, ~50.8mm lens width, Made in China. Just $45 bones. Most will prefer Spier & Mackay’s similarly priced models, as the Huckberry sunglasses feel like they slot in between something you’d get at Target and Spier, but the price point is such a notable step down from that massive Luxottica-controlled Ray-Ban empire that those on a budget will very much appreciate Huckberry’s in-house line of shades. Especially if you need an extra pair for the car, cabin, or hovercraft… and you haven’t tripped Huckberry’s free shipping threshold with a separate purchase quite yet.

Update: Big thanks to Kyle D. who sent in a tip saying that Huckberry, for now, is running a quiet buy two pairs of weekender sunglasses save $10 sale. Not bad!

Something to have on hand for cool spring evenings, or to throw in the weekender bag for a summer-time trip to the lake/oceanside/etc. Sizes are picked over in the navy, but there’s plenty left in the brown, green, and gray. And that’s just fine, since earth-tones and neutrals are having a moment. Drops to $62.40 when you apply that extra 20% off code SPRING at checkout.

If you’re a less-is-more-type, then the loud prints and colors of spring and summer might leave you feeling like a Debbie-Downer. Engaging in “whimsy” is tough when you’ve got that doom scroll machine in your pocket. But a pair of muted, cool-toned, easy on/off vans in a whale print could be just the ticket. Part of a collaboration with decoupage artist John Derian, who pulled this print from a 19th century illustrated French book. All aboard the Nautilus!

Ships free, no minimum, since they’re Nordstrom. As we move into warmer weather it’s a good reminder that feet sweat. And sweat, if left to fester, will turn to funk right-quick. Shoe trees made from aromatic cedar help soak up that residual moisture while also leaving your shoes smelling nice. Use them. Even in sneakers that feel a little damp after you’ve worn them this spring and summer. P.S.: If you’re looking to stock up, try Amazon. Allen Edmonds sells their Made in the USA cedar shoe trees over there, two pairs for $44.95, Amazon Prime fulfilled.

Part of their two day extra 60% off FINAL sale promo they’re running. Quality/consistency seems hit or miss with these. They probably became collateral damage of companies bouncing manufacturing around due to the pandemic. And being that they’re final sale, they’re a risk. That said if they ship you a shirt with one sleeve clearly shorter than the other, I’d raise holy-Hades and if they refused a refund on a clearly defective product, I’d certify mail it back to their HQ just out of spite.

These are shockingly good. The best, truly affordable alternative to Lululemon’s ABC pants. And while the rest of the industry flails & fails to replicate the magic of Lulu’s ABC/Commission trousers, it’s Target, at forty bucks, that gets the closest. No gusseted crotch on these, but the fabric is awfully similar to the Warpstreme material Lululemon uses, albeit a little thinner/lighter feeling. 54% Recycled Polyester, 46% Polyester. Great stretch, feels nice and cool, wicking/breathable/etc. Size 32×30 shown above on 5’10″/185. Fit is more straight than slim… which many of us appreciate. Color shown is the “dark gray” option, and it’s more of a medium gray in person. Eight colors to pick from.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.