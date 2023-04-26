Steal Alert: 30% off Banana Republic Surprise Sale

Well that’s unexpected.

BR used to run 30% off codes all the time. But that was in the “before-times.” The last year or two has been quite the opposite, probably thanks to pandemic supply chain wobbles, inflation, etc. Recently, they’ve seem to run two friends and family 40% off events, a Black Friday deal, and that’s probably about it. For the year. Yes, the year.

So a surprise 30% off now, especially creeping up on wedding season, is very welcome.

There are exclusions… leather bags and jackets seem to be out. As are most (all?) shoes. But there’s still a lot up for the deal, including some of their legendary goods that some of us reach for on a weekly (if not more) basis. Tested all of the picks below, and at post time the code is working. Code BRSELECT30 expires Saturday night. Off we go…

Warm weather weddings will be here soon. Real soon. And hot dang this code is working on their surprisingly great suits. It takes forever for these things to go on sale. Sold as separates so you’re not stuck with “nested” jacket and pants. You pick the size of the jacket, you pick the size of the pants, bang there’s your suit.

All season wool from Italy’s Reda mill. Softer shoulder and sleeves designed for ease of movement. Moves quite well with just a hint of natural stretch. Subtle “nailhead” visual texture makes it interesting but still all-occasions appropriate. Would excel in all three scenarios from our “Versatile Medium Gray Suit – 3 Ways“ posts. Size shown above is a 36R jacket and 31 trouser on Ryan who is 5’9″/160 although he did eventually exchange the 36R for a 36S because the sleeve cuff buttons are functional and thus, difficult to tailor. Note that the trousers come in three lengths, with the intention you get them dialed in (if need be) by a tailor. Short length trousers = 29.5″ inseam, Regular = 31.5″, Long = 33.5.”

Also note that the price above reflects total for trousers + jacket. They have vests available (as shown on the blue suited model) but those’ll cost you a bit more.

One of those classic two-belts-in-one reversible numbers. Kinda wish the flip side of the black would have been a darker brown… but lots of guys have cognac/walnut shoes that need a matching belt too.

BR’s take on the “luxe”/dressy t-shirt thing. Smoother. A neckline that’s not as ragged as worn/washed/”broken in” looking like some other tees. Comes in the colors you’d expect, as well as a couple you might not.

Size Shown: 32×30

32×30 Fabric: 55% cotton, 39% recycled polyester, 6% spandex

55% cotton, 39% recycled polyester, 6% spandex Gusseted? No.

No. Do they make a “Swish Swish” Noise: No.

No. Extras: They’ve actually become simpler over the years. No more rubberized front button, zippered rear pocket, etc.

They’ve actually become simpler over the years. No more rubberized front button, zippered rear pocket, etc. FIT note: These are a true slim. Not skinny.

Still a favorite for many if you can catch them during a rare discount. The quality is there, the mainly cotton blend fabric is smooth, has good stretch, and works both dressed up and down. BR claims these pants have something called “37.5 Technology and the power of active particles derived from volcanic sand” to help regulate your temperature. Pretty skeptical on the whole volcanic sand thing, but they truly are lighter in weight and even in the dead of summer, seem to help keep you cool. ESPECIALLY when compared to a standard all cotton or 98% cotton/2% spandex pair of chinos. Slim is a true slim through the legs. A bit tight for some of us. Available in six colors, and they’re the colors you’d expect.

For those of us who love the hybrid tech but not full tech core-temp cotton blend fabric, and need a pair of shorts (or two) for the upcoming heat. Multiple inseams to pick from, multiple colors.

SOUND THE BIG-BOOTY-FELLA-KLAXON. Be-still my glutes, Banana Republic has made an (athletic) TAPERED fit core temp. Finally. And they’ve equipped them with a pair of single-pleats. Don’t scoff at pleats. If you don’t miss leg day and hit the squat rack, there’s a reason why your pockets flare out like elephant ears on slim fit flat front pants. It’s because the geometry of a flat front trouser doesn’t jive with your thicc-ness. You need to gracefully give your arse some room as the fabric moves down from your waist. That’s what some subtle pleats will do for you.

Got in person with one of these shirts and it was pretty nice. 120s cotton poplin feels nice and smooth. Not stiff or scratchy. Lots of colors too, including a gray as well as a medium blue that almost looks chambray. Fit is their “Tailored Slim Fit” which has a little more room through the arms and back than, wait for it….

Their even-slimmer “true slim” option with darts at the back. White, light blue, pink.

Also shown at the very top left of the post. Like the famous Bonobos blazers, this is made from micro-honeycomb like textured wool. It leans a little more casual, but not so casual that you’d look out of place with sleek dress shoes and a tie. A little more structure than the Bonobos jackets though. Fully lined. All season appropriate. 99% responsible wool standard (RWS) wool, 1% elastane.

A slimmed down wale replaces plusher, thicker stuff from fall and winter. The heavier looking rivets have moved aside in favor of bar-tack stitching. The end result is cords not just appropriate for, but comfortable in the starting to warm up weather.

gaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhh but how much will they shrink? An inch or so like the standard luxe touch reviewed over here in Polopalooza??

Not “techy,” but quite comfortable all the same. One of their bestsellers. Super soft, Italian milled, high-recovery yet still stretchy cotton. All the colors you’d expect, with a few curveballs thrown in. Fabric mix is 58% organic cotton, 32% modal, 7% polyester, 3% elastane.

As mean looking as a cardigan can get.

That texture is something else. A bit of a splurge, even on sale, but not your average merino crewneck. Italian spun yarn. Also available in light blue, navy blue, and olive green.

Not as lightweight and airy as their Core Temps. More of a “True” chino feel to them, yet still more engineered-for-movement. 90% cotton, 8% elasterrell, 2% spandex blend. Lots of colors to choose from. Also a reminder that these are their pants that come with the rectangular label/branding over the back right pocket. That’s a dealbreaker for some guys, but BR has stuck with it over the years. Colors are what you’d expect, plus some new spring shades too.

The only thing better than a Swazer is an on sale Swazer. Super comfortable. One of those items that’ll help you dress up without really dressing up. 100% Organic cotton. Also available in olive.

Wouldn’t be a BR sale without these, would it? The best stretchy jeans under $100 (when on sale, which they are). Size shown above is a slim fit 33×30 on 5’10″/190. Something a lot of us wear a ton from September – May. Most are running out of time to wear them before summer, but just in case. Still worth a mention. The rinse, dark wash, is the ideal dark dark blue a lot of us look for and lean on.

Note that this belt is 1″ wide. So it’s not some thick and clunky casual belt. Still casual, just not a beefcake of a belt.

This is the time of year when finding a nice, all merino sweater can get to be a bit of a hassle. Winter clearance has come and gone, and not all brands/retailers are keeping sweaters in stock anymore. Thankfully BR is. Responsible Wool Standard certified.

The 30% off Banana Republic code BRSELECT30 is set to end this Saturday, 4/29.