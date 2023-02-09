Goodfellow does a $45 Stretch Cotton Blazer, 30% off Ledbury MTO, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

GREAT SCOTT. It’s been years since someone, ANYONE, made a legit entry level cotton blazer. J Crew Factory was probably the last to do it truly well. But there’s great hesitation along with anticipation with these. Because… what if they, like so many others, have chopped the tail, made the sleeves oddly long, and included functional sleeve cuff buttons? That has been the oddly terrible formula for cheap blazers in the past. And it’s just a deal breaker for many of us. Because even if you are average to shorter in torso, and the shorter length works for you, you’ll be drowning in the sleeves. If you’re taller, then the chopped tail will leave you looking like you’re wearing a shrunken jacket. So. Yeah. Fingers crossed.

Some of us are lucky enough to have a “favorite” shirt. Y’know, that shirt with the amazing fabric, the collar which sits just-so, and the fit is spot on. For many of us, that shirt is made by Ledbury. Because while they’re certainly not cheap (even with 30% off) they sure know what the h-e-double-hockey-sticks they’re doing. And they’re offering 30% off as an incentive to get people to try their made-to-order shirting. No measuring required. Just clicking. Personal take = their semi-spread dress collars are the best in the business. And their hidden button down collars (shown VERY top of post) are brain-savers for those of us picky enough to not want to depend on collar stays to make our collar look “just so.” Be aware that it takes a couple of weeks to make and ship your shirt to you, and yes their MTO stuff is covered by their 60 day guarantee (although original outbound shipping charges are non refundable.)

One downer = Their wheelhouse white stretch twill and light blue non iron fine twill are both sold out in the MTO program at post time. But the code SHIRTY30 runs through next Thursday, the 16th. Fingers crossed they get restocked. Because the white and light blue twills at Ledbury are terrific.

Code 23EXtRA30 works both on regular sale items and Factory 2nds, although anything from the Shoebank (Factory 2nds) will cost you a steep $25 restocking fee if you send them back. So as always, it’s a gamble with F2s at “The Shoe Bank.”

A sneaky awesome t-shirt. Buried in their athletic-wear section, this tee looks, feels, and acts more like an upgraded/super smooth/”dressy” t-shirt. Super smooth poly/modal blend that breathes without looking shiny or “techy”. Raglan style sleeves highlight your shoulders as well as help out with ease of movement. And the collar holds up remarkably well. Not slouchy or thin or weird. For those that prefer wider necks, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Yes there’s a small logo on the left sleeve. But it’s subtle, and these tees are so comfortable that you might quickly forget about it. I have, and I’ve worn the crud out of them over the last year. Someone will probably ask you what spendy athleisure brand it is, and you’ll get to respond with: “the GAP“. Dang right, the Gap. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185. Currently 39% off with the code ADDON.

A few more picks above. Original picks can be found here. They say it expires Sunday, and while there are some new goods in their sale section (they added about 250+ items in the last few days), not quite sure what happens on Sunday when this thing “ends.” Because it feels like a bit of a winter clearance. Not sure which sale prices expire, or if most stays the same?

This is direct through the brand, so you’re avoiding any potential sketchiness from gray market dealers.

The more affordable option: Know that Nordstrom Rack still has supply of their 54mm Polarized Wayfarers in “light Havana.” Those are going for $90, on sale, at post time. A bit of a price increase from where they used to sit at, but still a lot less than even sale stuff at Ray-Ban. Review can be found in here.

Still rolling. Still a pretty small selection. (Maybe they’ll do something more substantial for Presidents’ Day Weekend?) But the Made in Italy MacAlisters are included, as are a few other classics.

Also worth a mention: