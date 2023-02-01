Spier launches new $298 Half Canvas Suit Line – The Best Wedding Suit under $300?

No this does not mean they’re doing away with their main, “core” line of half canvas suits or their fancier more expensive suits.

What it does mean is that Spier listened to a lot of feedback from wedding parties and other guys who might not wear suits that often, and they decided to come up with a max value, even lower cost line. Because renting a suit for a wedding isn’t cheap, and they wanted to meet customers in the middle, and get them a suit that they’d keep/would be theirs.

Five colors, all worsted wool, all half canvas construction.

ONE fit. They’re calling it “Tailored,”

which lands between their slim fit and more athletic “contemporary” fit from their main lines.

Still half canvas. Still all wool. Still lightly padded shoulders, easy to tailor non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons, and a timeless 3″ notch lapel.

And that’s where, according to them, the pricing/cost lowering magic starts. By not making two fits, by buying fabric in bulk, by making larger orders with a manufacturer they’ve got a good relationship with, and by not importing German/Italian/Japanese “trims” (for example these suits have a viscose blended lining instead of the higher quality Bemberg in their other suits…) they can lower the cost.

Still half canvas construction, which is a huge upgrade over “fused” (read: glued) interiors.

It’ll move with you instead of fight you. And over time, it’ll form to your body.

It’s pretty close to impossible to find half canvas under $300 these days.

Sizing is still the industry standard 6-inch “drop.” Meaning, you subtract six inches from the jacket size to get the trouser waist size. So a 40 jacket would get you a 34 waist trouser, and a tailor would adjust up to 1.5″ to fit your spec. Trousers come unfinished unless you pay $10 to have that in advance. But don’t do that unless you’re absolutely sure. You don’t want to mis-measure and end up with trousers you can’t use. Better to get those hemmed up in person with a local tailor.

And yes, we’ll order one in for a review. Standby for that.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Wedding season will be here before we all know it.

Here’s to the happy couple. It’s gonna be THEIR special day!!

Which strangely enough will be like everyone else’s.

(Anyway, at least your suit will look great… and not be a rental.)