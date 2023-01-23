Steal and Stock Alert: Spier has new core suits in stock

Half canvas construction, the sleeve cuff buttons are easy (read: cheap) to tailor non-functioning style, they come in two fits (slim or a more athletic “contemporary” fit) and are made from nice wool.

They’re $378.

No one else is doing that.

That price to quality ratio is as unique as it gets in the industry. (“Hey Joe… show ’em, don’t tell ’em.”)

BR’s new signature suit jackets & trousers are quite good but rarely on sale.

Suitsupply starts at $499.

J. Crew never puts their Ludlows on sale anymore.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

If it’s your first suit, sportcoat, or shoes purchase with Spier, it’ll ship and return for free. After that, it’s a $15 pre-paid label, but they’re based in Canada so that’s actually pretty reasonable. Anyone who’s done any international (or even domestic) shipping recently knows how pricey shipping has gotten.

And don’t fret about those little white thread “X”s on the boutonniere hole in the online pictures. That’s called “tacking,” and it’s meant to be carefully removed with a small, sharp scissors once you decide to keep the suit. Traditionally it was meant to keep the suit in pristine condition/to show it was brand new to the purchaser. You’ll also find that same thread keeping the vents and pockets closed on the jacket.

Wedding season will be here before you know it.

And in the meantime, consider putting on a favorite suit. For no reason.

We’ll feel better if we do.

That’s all. Carry on.

Hit the music.