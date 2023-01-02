Best Affordable Style of 2022 – The Suit

The end of one year and the start of another means it’s time to hand out some awards. No there aren’t any little statues to pass along, but over the next few days we’ll still highlight some of the best in affordable men’s style from this past year. Feel free to send in additional nominations to joe@dappered.com.

Because during a year when inflation went from “transitory” to the story, Spier somehow kept producing half canvas suits made of nice merino wool, in two fits (slim or a more athletic “contemporary”) for under four hundred bucks.

They even come with easy to tailor non functioning sleeve cuff buttons, and if it’s your first suit purchase with them, then shipping and returns are free.

The biggest drawback is availability or sometimes lack thereof. Stocks/sizes are often limited. Their stuff can sell out relatively fast when it comes to the core-line suits. But if you’re reading this, that means you pay attention more than most. So planning is in your particular skillset. And you know what they say about business… “you can get anything you want good, fast, and cheap… as long as you only pick two out of the three.”

Nobody has a higher quality to price ratio than Spier. Nobody. They’re just sometimes (not always) sold out.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

If you do happen to one day have to wait for a Spier core line suit, it’ll be well worth it. You can tell they care. About the suits, about their business, and about how they’re a little different than their competition who spend a lot on slick marketing and just can’t keep their prices as affordable.

Also receiving votes: