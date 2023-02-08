Huckberry: Up to 40% off Annual Winter Sale

And last week thee omnipotent Groundhog spoketh:

WINTER! HAVE SIX MORE WEEKS OF IT!

Oh you’re angry with me, are you? Well… catch me outside, how ’bout that?

Or more accurately, catch me… inside.

Because now that I am outside, I have seen my shadow. And therefor I am scared. Thusly, I will be returning to my lair den burrow. So, toodles.”

Looks like we’re not done with winter quite yet.

And even if we are, there’s plenty of all-season (or even warm weather) gear in Huckberry’s annual Winter Sale. And the vast vast vast majority of it is not final sale. In fact, quite a bit of it ships and returns for free. Free outbound shipping kicks in at $98, and Huckberry is the rare retailer that doesn’t ding you on returns. As long as it’s more than $98, you should get free shipping/returns unless it’s the ultra-rare item marked final sale. Ready? Let’s dig burrow in.

One of Relwen’s more popular styles. Water resistant but still breathable. Exterior is 94% nylon, 6% spandex, lining is a jersey knit 95% polyester, 5% spandex, and the insulation is a 100% polyester, 60 gram down-alternative. Looks like a perfect transitional jacket that’s insulated but not puffy. Ships and returns for free.

If you like the looks of the J. Crew MacAlister chukka but don’t want to risk a $7.50 return label… these from Rhodes ship and return for free via Huck. Made in Portugal, stitchdown construction, leather lined.

Holy Cow a sale on the Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker! Okay… it’s a limited quilted edition, but still. British Millerain waxed canvas exterior. Quilted, insulated lining in the sleeves. Classic flannel lining throughout the body. Ships and returns for free.

What’s that large burning sphere in the sky that’s been covered by clouds for so long? Ah yes. The sun. It’s back. Pretty sure these are a Huckberry exclusive, and “Walden” is their shot at making a more premium line of sunglasses when compared to their super affordable “weekenders.” A lot of us have always been suckers for blue lenses. Probably always will be. So those Byways and Woods are particularly tempting. Remember that free shipping kicks in at $98, so not all of these ship for free.

Impressive, especially with the sale price, and a great choice for those who are looking for an easy on/off weather resistant boot with a toothy lug sole. Full review here. Ships and returns for free.

WOW the price drop. Educated guess is that a bunch of these got returned because the in-studio shots on the Huckberry site are just. not. accurate. They lean heavily towards gray, as seen above. They do take a bit of time to break in, and note that if you’re a wide foot you’re gonna be squeezed/out of luck. But like much of this stuff, these ship AND return for free. So they got that going for them. Which is nice. Full review here. Also on sale in “Mojave Suede.”

There’s still some time left to wear cords. And casual cords like these look great with tees and sneakers well into mid spring. These are Flint and Tinder’s hugely popular 365 pant, only cut and sewn in a 98% cotton / 2% spandex corduroy. Available in slim, straight, or tapered fit. Sizes are pretty scattered on the slims. They’re (expectedly) better stocked in the tapered and straight fits. Won’t ship and return for free unless you get something else and trip that $98 threshold.

An important note that these are not made in the USA. They’re made in Peru. Forty Five was founded as a USA made t-shirt brand, but as they’ve expanded it looks like they’ve moved some of their production outside of the states.

Fancy joggers that are, honestly, pretty darn nice. Waffle fabric is exclusive to Huckberry. Button fly and brass tipped drawstrings. Everything about these things feel top notch, and yes I realize how crazy that seems because in the end they’re joggers. But. Yeah. There we are.

Well that’s weird. The Logans in Hickory are a whopping half off. Gotta wonder… maybe the studio lighting isn’t accurate a la the Jackson mini lug chelseas? Maybe? Again, at least they ship and return for free.

Made from Wellen’s well loved “Seawool” fabric which is a combination of recycled plastic bottles and “upcycled oyster shells.”

The Brits know a thing or a million about wet, squally weather. And therefor they know plenty about waxed jackets.

High quality, made in the USA Camp moc style loafers made from natural CXL leather and French “Lactae Heve” outsoles. Handsewn construction.

365 pants only cut into a jogger with elastic at the back of the waist and hems. Full review here. Size 30 waist shown on Ryan, who is 5’9″/155. Full review here.

Mrs. Dappered bought these for herself, and she loves them. Still a great bargain at $44 off. And since they’re wool, they’ll breathe. So perfect for all season early-morning wear.

One of their bestsellers and now half off. For these winter snow-bomb polar vortex times… which depending on your local Ground Hog, you may still be at risk for.

Those side panels are made with the same waxed canvas that goes into their Flint and Tinder Waxed Truckers. Nice little detail for those who love those jackets. Lined with Goretex for breathability and to keep water out.

The gray version (shown above) is down to $49 and final sale. The “bronze gray” option is $53 and not final sale. Great for travel and outdoor adventures since the collar helps protect the back of your neck. Leans casual, since said collar is self-fabric (made from the same fabric as the body) and thus, a little floppy and less crisp.

Goodyear welted. Vibram 430 outsole. Fully lined in a soft, pliable, leather. Ships and returns for free.

A wave quilted pattern makes these just different enough. Recycled shell and insulation.

More tees from 45. Six colors to pick from. But once again, these aren’t made in the USA. These long sleeve tees, like the slub henleys, are made in Peru. Some of 45’s tees still are made in the States, just not all of them like they used to be. Gotta read those product descriptions/watch for the “Made in the USA” yellow mini banner that shows on USA made goods.

Made out of that speckled merino sweater fabric that Wills seems to sell boatloads of. Quarter zip or hoodie. And… gray. Gray! Gray goes with everything. Even… gray!

Sneaker season will be upon us once again. And these are surprisingly… great! Much, much more substantial construction than, say, Chucks. Nice cushioning. Solid materials. Made in a family-owned factory in Brazil. Big fan. Your feet, legs, and back will thank you for choosing these over Cons. Also on sale in navy. A RARE final sale item. So no returns on these sneakers. Huckberry doesn’t do a lot of final sale stuff, and for that, we thank them.

“Hey I’m sure you’ve probably heard already, but did you know that the guy in The Last of Us wears a Flint and Tinder Jacket??”

Yep! And thanks to all of you guys for the tips. 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The show, that is. Not the jacket. Although the jacket is pretty great too. Head here for a full review. Kudos once again to the Huckberry folks for having such a hit, land within another hit, by pure accident/not paid product placement. That’s pretty cool.

And a heads up in case you haven’t heard. Since there’s some sort of big Sportsball game on Sunday, Episode 5 of The Last of Us gets released early this week. It’ll be out Friday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT (through HBO Max).

The up to 40% off Annual Winter Sale at Huckberry is set to expire this Sunday. So it’s a quick one. Not sure what, if any products go back to full price then. If we missed something from that big pile of sale, goods, send an email to joe@dappered.com