Steal Alert: J. Crew’s Italian made MacAlister Boots are finally back on sale

Gotta be honest with you all. It has been a sloooooow start to the year on the sales/promos front. And what has been going on across retail as a whole has been mostly final sale, no returns or exchanges events.

So while 30% off these boots might not shatter the brains of any long-time deal hunters, in context… it’s pretty good. Because they are not final sale. You can actually return them or exchange them! Which is totally key, especially when buying shoes over the interwebz.

All those boots are part of a select 30% off “wear now” styles section. But the MacAlisters seem to be the highlight. And frankly, it’s a pretty limited batch of goods getting the 30% off with SHOP30.

We’re heading towards Spring (one would hope.) And that means lighter-weight everything. Even boots. And desert boots, like the MacAlister with their unlined Italian suede uppers, stitched-out welt construction, and natural rubber sole, are perfect companions for when the ice and snow finally abates.

Shown here in the “Estate Brown” leather option, which’ll cost you seven bucks more with the SHOP30 code

Full review of the Estate Brown leather option can be found here.

Chinos Chukkas Polo season. It’ll happen. Eventually.

And a reminder that while they’re not final sale, returns will set you back a $7.50 label, unless you can get them over to a brick and mortar J. Crew location.

That’s all.

Carry on.