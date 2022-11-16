Huckberry: 15% off Sitewide Sale (11/16 – 11/17)

It’s no secret that we’re huge fans of Huckberry around these parts. Whether you’re a forest strolling mountain man, or a city living king of the concrete, Huckberry’s stuff looks great, feels great, and performs. And a (just about) site wide sale is pretty rare air for them. Happens just once a year.

There are exceptions to the 15% off. Waxed truckers are excluded, but those were just $50 off, and math says that was a skosh better than 15% off. Go Ruck, Patagonia, Mystery Ranch, and Red Wing are another few notable exclusions. But! 365 pants are in. That wasn’t the case last year. Free shipping kicks in at $98, and most stuff returns for free with an extended holiday gifting return window through 1/31/23.

Note that they do usually run some cyber week specials for Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Who knows what will be in that batch next week. I certainly don’t. They might not even know yet, until they see how this 15% off annual sale goes.

Got all that? Let’s get on with the picks…

Holy smokes they actually included their bestselling 365 pants this year. Usually these are excluded. Not this time. 5 pocket style, feels like a chino, but engineered and woven with 2% spandex for stretch. Garment-dyed, soft, 98% cotton that’s pre-shrunk and ready to become a favorite right away. Head here for a full review and to see how slim, tapered, and straight fits compare side by side. 13 colors to choose from. $84 doesn’t make for a cheap pair of pants, but Huckberry has sold shed-loads of these things, and their customers keep. coming. back. for more.

Flat out terrific. Picked up one of these on a whim and it’s seriously impressive. Japanese fabric is just the right weight, and feels good and strong. Sometimes beanies can look good but then slouch and/or shrink. Not these things. Price is nice and affordable too. 13 colors to pick from. Yes, thirteen. 15% off drops them to $25.50, yet buying two drops them to $50 total. So if you’re in the market, know buying a couple is the better deal.

Huckberry’s Rhodes line of boots made in Leon Mexico (which these also are) have been nothing short of home-runs. Goodyear welted. Vibram 430 outsole. Fully lined in a soft, pliable, leather. Ships and returns for free. Two new colors of water-resistant suede for the Portland: The Mojave (top, in the modeled shot), and the pretty darn excellent “olive” color at lower right.

And some plain toes. More Made in Leon Mexico boots from Rhodes. Dead simple design. Which is what a lot of us prefer. Plenty fair price. Ships and returns for free. I think that’s the “hickory” color shown above? But wow does it ever photograph differently in different lights (the modeled shots vs the studio shots).

22 colors to choose from. Size shown above is a medium on Joe who is 5’10″/185. And as you can see, they have a bit of the “vintagy” collar thing going on. Some guys are good with that/like the way it looks. Some of us don’t like it. Made in the USA is tough to do these days. Tough enough that it looks like these Supima options are now the “only” USA made 45 tees left. The slubs have moved production to Peru. But not the Supimas. Supima tees are still made in the states.

Lead free, hand blown glass decanters and rocks glasses with raised topographic impressions of some of the world’s most famous geological wonders. Makes a terrific gift, especially when combined with a bottle of something top shelf.

Cash is king, and no we’re not talking about crypto crapping the bed. Cash is classy, quiet, and great for gratuity. Carry some, if you can, in something as cool as this.

Whoever is designing Huckberry’s Rhodes boots right now deserves a raise. Because these sure appear to be put together in all the right ways. Goodyear welted, lined in leather, uppers are made from “Article Trooper” leather that’s been waterproofed, and they come equipped with that oh-so-perfect (and subtle/not visually aggressive) Vibram mini lug sole. Meaning they’ll look great with all kinds of casual and smart casual outfits, yet still grip out in the elements. And being that they’re chelseas, they’re great for fall and winter weather. Easy on/off at your door, keeping the “outside” out, and your home a little cleaner. Also available in a “Mojave” suede.

Dark and moody for a… shirt jacket. British Millerain waxed canvas. Not made in the USA like their (excluded) waxed trucker. Available in grey, black, a dark forest green, or the brown with orange lining (which is pretty sweet) shown above.

Yes, the 72-hour collection is included in this sale. This merino-blended gear is called 72-hour because the 87% 16.5 micron merino, 13% nylon blend fabric fights stink, breathes, and wicks moisture so well, that one can actually wear it for 3 days in a row… comfortably. Like, without making your dog turn on you because wearing some other shirt for 3 days straight would otherwise leave you smelling like a burglar or stray cat. Spendy even on sale, but worth it for many of us. Also available in short sleeve henley form.

And the basic tees. “Yo that’s WAY more than ‘$50 for a t-shirt'” – Macklemore. Well again, you can wear it for three days on the road/trail/top of a mountain/in a capsule on the way to mars. So, $66.30/3 = $22.10. Or maybe that’s just shameless rationalization. Will say this though… if you’re a merino tee fan, you know they’re not cheap. You also know they do NOT feel or wear like cheap t-shirts. Which is why they’re popular, even at the price they run.

A modern take on what was quite literally Seiko’s first (circa 1959) sports watch, but refined enough that it can easily be a smart casual or even dress watch here in 2022.

An incredible at home slipper/shoe/hybrid-thingy. A few different colors and even upper materials to pick from, but the OG gray wool version shown above is what most of us will want. And enjoy. Full review from our shoe expert Adam can be found here.

Cheap sunglasses that look and perform significantly better than some junk you got on a convenience store spinner rack. Polarized lenses too. Perfect for winter time, since glare off snow can be irritating and then some. Sizing seems to be on the smaller side of medium. So if you’ve got a big noggin, these might be a pass. In person shot of the crystal frames is from our best sunglasses under $100 round up.

Cut, sewn, and finished in Los Angeles. 95% cotton, 4% polyester, 1% spandex, so they’ll give a bit. For those who favor American Made and are proud to pay for it.

Handmade in Northern Italy. Timeless style. Really, really nice materials that makes them look and feel noticeably better than the cheaper competition. Ships and returns for free. Full review here. 4.5/5 stars after 400+ reviews on Huckberry’s site.

SPENDY. But Hestra really does make great gloves. Seen in action right here. Free shipping and free returns through Huckberry too. Which is good. Because gloves have to fit. Check that size chart. Insulated with Primaloft. Certainly not a ski glove, but warmer than an unlined driver or something similar.

Size UP two sizes from your normal belt size. The most common rule for belt sizing is taking your men’s pant waist size and adding two inches. IE: If you typically wear a size 34 pant, you would order a size 36 belt. Alternatively, you could measure your favorite belt’s length from the most frequently used hole to the end of the belt where it meets the buckle. However, it looks as if Huckberry’s F&T design team designed the belt to fit two whole pant sizes larger than your normal waist size. IE: If you typically wear a size 34 pant, you should order a size 38 belt from Flint & Tinder. Strange, but aside from that? It’s excellent. Full review here.

Pretty uncompromising. Nylon/cotton shell kicks that cheap “sheen” seen on other quilted jackets to the curb. Peached finish gives it that perfect look and feel. Pockets. So many pockets. And the interior is anything but forgotten. Ships and returns free via Huckberry.

A bit more “adventure-y” than the 365. Why? Two reasons: First, they’re made with something called Sorbtek, which helps regulate temperature and wick moisture. 73% cotton, 25% Sorbtek, 2% lycra is the blend. And second, the gusseted crotch makes for ease of movement. Garment dyed for that worn in but not worn out look. No personal experience, but people sure do seem to like them. A lot. Seven colors and slim or straight fit to choose from.

A lot of us have always been suckers for blue lenses. Probably always will be. Appears to be Huckberry’s latest exclusive brand. Ships and returns for free. If you want a frame shape that’s a little less 70’s race-car-driver, try the wayfarer inspired “Woods.” Same frame color, same lenses, a little more timeless. Both ship and return for free. Lenses are non-polarized.

Duck, duck… you? Serious comfort. Classic but still modern looks. (How the heck did they do that?) Waterproof. Ready for all that fall and winter weather can throw at them. Now available in a Tan/Brown/Black look (shown above) or the original Tan/Black which we reviewed here.

It’s that shark watch! Let’s go hunt, doo-doo, doo-doo… Let’s go hunt, doo-doo, doo-doo…

*Narrator’s Voice: “Wrong Shark.”*

…These guys?

“No.”

Ah. That’s right. It’s this one.

“You’ve been writing up this sale for way too long.”

How could you tell?

Back for another year and this time around with a couple of new colors. Extraordinarily light in weight, but still insulated, thermal regulating, and water-resistant. Certainly not a beast of a wool peacoat or topcoat, but an extra in-between layer you may reach for time and again.

For the buy-less-buy-better and/or USA Made = preferred crowd. They’re guaranteed for ten years by way of a “we’ll repair it” guarantee. Made out of premium, hard wearing materials (23 oz fleece from South Carolina, Zippers from Georgia, metal tipped drawcords, etc.) The 10-year hoodie is either something you’re all in on, or something you want nothing to do with. And that’s okay either way.

Even the most anti-sweatpants among us might have to make an exception here. 75% cotton / 25% recycled poly. And that quilting just looks great. Already on sale.

Cashmere can be real trouble for the environment if it’s not done sustainably, so Taylor Stitch has found a work around via Yak wool. Taken from the super soft undercoat, “Baby Yak” (the wool is young, not necessarily the animal) is the finer, super soft stuff underneath the coarser, tougher wool of Yaks. The end result is something you’ll want to wrap around your neck, made from a material that doesn’t annihilate the environment. (PDF here if you want to read about cashmere goats pulling grass up by the roots.)

UPDATE: Looks like Taylor Stitch has these (camel, coffee, and rust) on sale direct through them for $78.40. They also have a heather dark burgundy, heather oat, and heather forest on FINAL sale for $46.13 if you use the extra 25% off code CHEERS25 at checkout. But again, those last three are final sale. So no returns or exchanges.

Shot above is the Rhodes Tyler after 18 months of wear. See the long-term-test-review here. Not bad, right? Exceptionally comfortable. Substantial without being gunboats. Soles are inspired by workwear boots that cushion, and look pretty darn good.

Same “caliber collection,” different style. So I (the Joe guy) used to wear a pair of Red Wing weekender chelseas, then made the switch to these… and won’t be going back to Red Wing. Sorry R.W. These “Caliber” collection boots are just too darn comfortable, and boy can they be beat to crud and come back for more. Soles are inspired by workwear boots that cushion, and look pretty darn good.

The corduroy version of the 365s. For those who want that classic, soft, fall fabric ensconcing their gams for the next few months. It’s worth noting that when these debuted last year (or was it 2020?) they were actually priced at $108. Nice to see them come down in price. Can’t say that for much of anything at present.

Money. Lots of money. But… Assembled in Detroit. Swiss made, Sellita SW200-1 automatic movement. 300m water resistance. Sapphire crystal. Micro adjustable clasp for a precise fit. 12 o’clock marker is modeled after “the flag a boat flies when it has a diver down in the depths.” Trapezoid straight-up/60 min pip on the bezel is a nice alternative touch too, as is the “water drop” shaped lume blob on the seconds hand. This thing is the works. You’ll pay for it though, but at least now it’s 15% off.

Was just 30% off during a quiet Seawool event, but worth another mention in case you missed it. Something to wear with that Shinola dive watch? Sea monster. Seawool shawl collar. Hey, a guy can dream. Spun from a fiber that’s a combination of recycled plastics and upcycled oyster shells. And it still possesses the properties we all love about wool: temperature regulation, quick drying, antimicrobial, and it’s durable.

The current-day-version of Hef’s robe. And priced like it too. When you’re staying home, but with real purpose for truly relaxing. Feet up. Drink made. Book in hand or movie you’ve been meaning to watch on the TV. Waffle fabric made from 100% organic cotton. And those brass-tone tipped drawstrings are a small detail, but they are all kinds of right. Already on sale. Still spendy.

British Millerain waxed canvas exterior. Flannel lining from the UK’s Moon Mills. Corduroy trim. Pockets. Lots of pockets. A heck of a hunting style jacket for 21st century life… whether you live in the city or the country. Fit is more straight than slim. Made for layering/warmth. Full review here.

Modern meets vintage with this reasonably priced floorlamp from Brightech. That sculpted glass shade looks like something out of the distant past, but the aesthetics of this lamp still sit firmly in what is currently in style.

Because Huckberry’s annual gift guide for the woman or women in your life is always really well thought out. Picks above feature a couple things for the gardener, the lady who likes to be cozy, the health conscious girl, the amateur cook, plus a few jewelry pieces that are sure to please. Oh, and if she’s a Golden Girls and/or Betty White fan, now she can hang a bust of Betty on her tree in remembrance, and she just might thank you, wait for it… for being a friend.

The 15% off Huckberry sitewide (or just about) sale ends tomorrow, Thursday 11/17/21. Did we miss something? Huckberry’s catalog right now is pretty enormous. If you find something that should have made the round up, send those tips into joe@dappered.com