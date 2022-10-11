Amazon Prime Day, The Sequel: “BUY HARD WITH A VENGEANCE”

So first… No one here is genuinely encouraging you to “buy hard” with a vengeance.

Storm’s coming. Likely. Now’s a good time to top up that emergency fund, protect your revenue streams, and make sure your resume looks good just in case you need to use it. Downer. Right? But for real. And it’s actually selfish that we don’t want you to overspend. Why? Because if you buy yourself broke, you won’t come back. If you don’t come back, then *poof* there goes Dappered. And what was that about protecting revenue streams?

You need a prime subscription (or a free trial) to take advantage of the deals. It’s $139 annually or $7.49 a month for students. Two day shipping + free returns from Amazon is still a very big perk for some. And while Amazon continues to make their own house-brands for men’s style, they also carry plenty of watches, shoes, and other basic clothes/accessories guys with a good sense of style may take a shine to.

Ready? Let’s get to the picks. It gets random. That’s Amazon for you.

Limit one per customer. So that’s a “free” $10 to spend later on. Add $50 or more amazon gift cards to your cart, Use the code NEWGC2022 at checkout, and you’ll then receive a $10 promotional credit to your account “within two days of your qualifying Amazon.com eGift Card purchase”. If you’re a frequent shopper at Uncle Jeff’s Internet Emporium… it’s not a bad idea to grab one.

Probably the best bang-for-the-buck lightweight merino sweaters on the market. And yes, I’m including UNIQLO in that assessment. I’ve got four of the cardigans and wear them all the time. They’re not the Spier chunky merino shawl collar sweater, but they’re not supposed to be. They’re lightweight, made of strongly knit merino wool, move great, and breathe exceptionally well. Wool does that. They’re nice. They’re not mind-blowing (they’re thirty bucks on sale, c’mon now.) But they really are… nice. Size shown upper left is a small on 5’10″/170. Size shown bottom right is a medium on 5’10″/185.

This is the official watch of Prime day, right? Usually around $80 and now down to $54 for Prime Day. Good feel and solid, 200m water resistance too. Automatic movement. Exhibition case back. Looks great (read, better) on a NATO, rubber, or leather strap. The only trouble with this thing is the engraved INVICTA on the 9 o’clock side. It’s too much. But we all have to make compromises in life. And if you’re a DIY-er, you can always try to take it off yourself. Head here for an in person from our Dual Time two watch series. Prefer quartz? They’ve got a quartz option also on sale for Prime Day. That one is just $35.

That’s a stunner of a price. Usually closer to $400, this was introduced not so long ago as a cheaper alternative to the now discontinued SARB. Classic sports watch looks. A dependable time keeper. 39.9 mm diameter shouldn’t go out of style any time soon either.

Ah c’mon. Already silly affordable at forty-five bucks, and now right around $30. Pretty, pretty good! Lighter weight with a lighter to medium warmth level. Should do well over a sweater when it’s cold. Fit isn’t half bad either. It’s not billowing out at the sides, yet it’s not shrink wrapped either. Size shown here is a comfortable, but not blousy, Medium on 5’10” / 195.

And the no-hood, stand-collar version for under $30.

For team #WFH. Recommended by our man Adam in his post about WFH tips over here. Being able to focus (which means blocking out noise of all kinds) is key. These help. Immensely.

Thirty five bucks! Shown above on an aftermarket strap. Full review here. The G.O.A.T. super-cheap diver. And the way it looks, feels, and wears is a testament to just how close the margins can be (not always but can be) between the feel and function of a basic consumer good, and the feel and function of a high end luxury product. No it’s not a Rolex or Omega. But when you compare what you get vs the price points and the vast, almost galactic distance between those two ends of the spectrum, it works just fine thank you very much. Featured in our Double Time series here. Often recommended in style scenarios, such as Chinos Chukkas Polo.

This is surprisingly great repeat deal from earlier this year. Especially on the dumbbells. If during the pandemic you fell out of love with your big box gym, now’s a great time to build a home gym or upgrade the home gym you’ve been using. And you don’t need nearly as much as you think. So why workout anyway? The answer might not be as clear as many like to think it is.

Something to wear while using those dumbbells. The flagship tech-tee from Under Armour. Looser fit. Not “fitted” like the MK1s a lot of us prefer.

And something for when you’re done wearing the under armour shirt and lifting the dumbbells. Been using this Vega stuff for years. I know. How very “bro.” But it’s vegan! So it’s a little less bro? Plant-based-bro? The price on this stuff has skyrocketed in the last couple of years. Haven’t seen the price this low in a very long time. Since, well, last Prime Day.

Something to sit in after you’re done wearing the under armour, lifting the dumbbells, and drinking the Vega. (I’ll stop, promise.) TWO HUNDRE TWENTY BUCKS? Sheesh. Is it a little funky because the button-tufting wraps around the back side? Yes. That’s a little odd. But… I dunno. Stick it in a corner. Also, the dark gray leather is muted enough that it shouldn’t stand out too oddly.

Still on sale! Looks like it’d go great with many leather bound books, in an apartment which smells of rich mahogany.

Do your undercarriage a favor and ditch the cotton briefs, boxer briefs, or boxers, and make the switch to tech-wear or merino. These boxerjocks from Under Armour come in their famous breathable, wicking tech fabric.

For those days when a shawl collar or washed cotton blazer feels a little too “nice.” A timeless, functional basic. Pro-tip: When you throw this in the wash, zip it 90% of the way up and turn the thing inside out. I’ve broken countless track jacket zipper pulls in the washer/dryer. adidas seems to use zippers that are at least somewhat sturdier than most, but turning it inside out will help protect the metal pull from getting smashed into the side walls over and over and over again during the cycle.

More leather furniture. No personal experience with this Amazon exclusive furniture brand “Rivet”… but it looks like the mid-century modern brother of Stone & Beam.

A great cable knit pattern, with some alternate texture running down the sides of the sleeves, offers visual depth and texture. Just be warned that the fabric itself is fairly flat for a cable knit. While it looks like a hefty sweater, it really isn’t. It fits close, and the cotton construction is thinner than not just most wool cable knits – but it’s also thinner than most cotton cable knits. BUT. That’s not necessarily a knock on the sweater – far be it. Size shown is a medium on Jason, who is 5’7″/185.

Another sweater from Goodthreads, also shown in a medium on Jason, who is 5’7″/185. Impressive especially considering the price. Raglan sleeve stitching is oh-so-perfect, as it lends itself to a sweater that offers both a generous amount of comfort and coziness in this lambswool fabric, while maintaining an athletic silhouette. Woven in a tight gauge and soft on the skin and striking a balance between warmth and breathability.

SWEATER SHOES. Some of us can’t stand the knit upper sneaker “thing.” Makes me personally feel like if I make even the slightest misstep, the squishy-soft knit uppers are gonna roll and my ankle is gonna snap. But. Give the people what they want. And most love these things.

Amazon is a big haystack. Prime Day 2 = trying to find the needles. It’s challenging. Got a tip on something that’s a Prime Day deal? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.