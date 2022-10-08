Steal Alert: The Amazon Leather Chesterfield Chair is on sale – $572 ($895)

That’s absurd.

Usually closer to a grand, this thing has to be an early Prime Day 2 deal. Haven’t seen it this low before. Ever. And under $600 for this beast (and it is a beast) is frankly a major steal.

Made by one of Amazon’s own in-house brands. Usually $800 – $100 and often out of stock. If you want a piece of furniture with presence, this will do it. It’s big. 39″D x 50″W x 30.3″H. Yes, fifty inches wide. It won’t be a good fit for small spaces. But if you’ve got some room, it’ll chew up the scenery with some old-school class.

Get out your tape measure. It’s not small: 39″D x 50″W x 30.3″H

The leather is impressive for the price. It’s not mega thick beefcake stuff, but it’s not paper thin (mostly) plastic gloss you’d find at some off-price/discount big box retailer. It has real visual depth and most importantly, feels good. Comes with free 30 day returns (although admittedly who knows how that would go, returning something this large.) It also comes with a 3 year warranty.

You will want to condition it with some Chamberlain’s Leather Milk conditioner once it shows up/occasionally thereafter to keep it looking and feeling good.

Up close with the Stone & Beam chesterfield’s leather.

In stock. Ships free (yes really) with Amazon Prime. It ends up being delivered by either one of the big Amazon box trucks, or a 3rd party furniture delivery service. Tagged as a “Prime Scheduled Delivery,” they should call and schedule a time for an entryway-drop off. At least they have in the past.

It’s a chair that’s a legitimate investment for a lot of us at regular price, yet even when full price it’s significantly more affordable than other leather chesterfields out there. When it comes to leather accent chairs, there seems to be the cheap crap (mostly plastic, bonded leather) and then the mega expensive stuff (think $2000 – $4000 for one chair). This one from Amazon’s Stone and Beam brand appears to exist in the very, very rare middle ground.

It’s fun. And comfortable. And looks great. People love it.

That’s all.

Carry on

Cat at lower left not included. Unless you can tempt him with a big sandwich.

BUT WAIT THERE’S MORE…

And by more, I mean less. As in size. Because if the Stone & Beam chesterfield is too big, Amazon’s mid-century-modern leaning sister brand “Rivet” has a tufted accent chair also on sale, also seemingly of the same leather, for $494. Dimensions on that chair are significantly more svelte: 36.2″D x 35.4″W x 30.3″H:

It’s a good day for chairs. The season for sitting in them, reading a book, sipping a beverage is upon us.