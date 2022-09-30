Dappered

Steal Alert: 25% off select watches at Macy’s (Hamilton & new Seikos included this time)

By |

Macys: 25% off select watches w/ VIP

Sometimes it takes a few days for something to register. Like this VIP code at Macy’s working on a much, much greater selection of their watches than their normal run-of-the-mill codes normally do.

  1. First indication was the new Seiko GMTs getting the 25% off earlier this week (those are now sold out.)
  2. Then the Nordstrom Price Matching that’s going on currently, as featured in the handful (strike 2, Joe)

*knock knock*
Who’s there?
“HEY MACY’S IS HAVING A BIG WATCH SALE YA MORON WOULD YOU PAY ATTENTION.”
I dOn’T gEt iT.

Tested it out, and the code is working at post time.

Yes you could find some of these watches for less from a sketchy gray market shop on eBay or somewhere else. But who knows what you’re getting with those types. You’re certainly not getting a factory warranty. Which you will be with an authorized dealer like Macy’s.

That’s all.

Carry on.

P.S. 100% acknowledged that some of those watches are on the high end of the price range for our particular corner of the internet. If you’re looking for something substantially more affordable, try our Double Time series, which starts with two watches for $100, and we work our way up from there. Relatedly, the Double Time series picks back up next week with the next price tier. 

The Swiss made Hamilton Khaki Field mechanical, as featured above. Full review here.
It’s usually tough to find a Hamilton from an authorized dealer for 25% off. 

